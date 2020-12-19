Have a roughly 8 year old I5 NUC running Kodi on my main living room TV. Kodi pulls the various media that we watch from my Synology NAS. We can also use the NUC as a PC and it runs websites and Youtube etc fine on the tv.

We have a rumpus room that we have setup several years ago with a projector, bluray player and skybox. Basically a small cinema. The good lady is now getting very bored of loading various dvd's and blurays into the machine and has asked me to replicate the living room setup. Switch on the telly, choose the input and Kodi pops up as the NUC pretty much runs all the time.

I'm now keen to install another NUC style of device in the cinema room so we can also stream media from the Synology NAS.

I can go out and drop a chunk of cash on another NUC but for simply streaming media from my NAS, what other options ( aka cheaper ) exist.

Most of the stuff on the NAS is 720p/1080P h264 or h265 compressed.

Would an android box suffice or an NVIDIA PRO shield etc?

We likely don't need the PC functionality. Just something that is reliable and can play upto 1080P without issues. 4K is a future option.

Thanks for any pointers.

Ged