You seem to be looking for an off the shelf box to record with, and there is no ideal one that will do everything. I use a Linux PC and freeware MythTV software and have for along time had it set up nicely so that I can record Freeview DVB-T and Sky DVB-S2, but to do that sort of roll your own setup you do need to put in a fair bit of work. The big advantage of my setup is that I am not stuck with recordings that are encrypted and and can only be used on the box that recorded them - if I need a bigger hard drive or to give my mother a copy, I can just move the files around as I like. I move files to my laptop MythTV setup when I am away on holiday, and if the holiday accommodation has a fast enough Internet connection I can just use MythTV on the laptop to play recordings directly from home. And I do not have to put up with the stupid rules that Freeview impose on all Freeview certified boxes to make it hard for you to skip the advertisements. MythTV can skip over ads in moments - I would hate to ever do without that. With any proprietary box, you have to expect that if the box ever becomes a hardware casualty, you will lose everything you have recorded.