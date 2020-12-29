Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#280618 29-Dec-2020 14:35
My Yamaha RX A3000 (bought it through trademe around three years ago) has slowly stopped playing sound. Initially it just did it with HDMI inputs and then only sometimes. Other times I could turn it on and it would go. Almost seemed like it wasn't detecting the inputs at times. My turntable connected via RCA cables worked fine. The other night everything went. Sound was coming and going during a movie. Then a long humming burst out. Turned it off and no sound has gone since. Any input. No sound on test tones either.

 

Any thoughts on how big an issue this may be and whether it is worth fixing. A further issue is that no repair shops are open at the moment. 

 

To complicate things further a possible replacement, the Sony Strdn1080 is going for half price until the 31. Currently as $748. I know it won't have the power of the Yamaha, but I wonder whether that will matter on my 5.1 speaker set up - Q Acoustics 3010 package.

 

Any thoughts would be welcome.

  #2627798 29-Dec-2020 15:18
I was looking at the Sony but the Zone 2 output doesn't work with HDMI inputs "Signals from the HDMI IN, OPTICAL IN and COAXIAL IN jacks cannot be output to the speakers in Zone 2" https://helpguide.sony.net/ha/strdn108/v1/en/contents/TP0001225200.html

 

Something to be aware of if you need this functionality. 

  #2627809 29-Dec-2020 15:48
Good to know thanks.

