My Yamaha RX A3000 (bought it through trademe around three years ago) has slowly stopped playing sound. Initially it just did it with HDMI inputs and then only sometimes. Other times I could turn it on and it would go. Almost seemed like it wasn't detecting the inputs at times. My turntable connected via RCA cables worked fine. The other night everything went. Sound was coming and going during a movie. Then a long humming burst out. Turned it off and no sound has gone since. Any input. No sound on test tones either.

Any thoughts on how big an issue this may be and whether it is worth fixing. A further issue is that no repair shops are open at the moment.

To complicate things further a possible replacement, the Sony Strdn1080 is going for half price until the 31. Currently as $748. I know it won't have the power of the Yamaha, but I wonder whether that will matter on my 5.1 speaker set up - Q Acoustics 3010 package.

Any thoughts would be welcome.