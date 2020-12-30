Hi all, I’m looking at upgrading my old 90s budget turntable. I’m looking to spend $300-400. I would prefer automatic or auto stop - I often leave records to play to the end. Also, would prefer minimal fuss with setting up and I’m not interested in upgrading cartridges etc. Last thing is a built in phono preamp would be easier.
Options I’ve been considering:
- Audio Technica LP60x - online reviews seem mixed. Overpriced in NZ ($369 vs $99USD)
- Marley Stir it Up - on sale for $325 but I’m not sure about the quality/reliability of that brand. Reviews suggest it’s tricky to set up.
- Lenco L-174 - $349 can’t find much online about it)
- Pro-ject Primary E - will need to pay extra for phono preamp
Or should I keep an eye out for a TradeMe bargain?