Sony LX-310? Pretty automatic, and has built in phono preamp. Also has bluetooth connectivity should you wish to connect BT headphones or speakers. A friend picked one of these up earlier in the year and is happy with it, convenience wise, set up and ease of use. Audio quality seemed pretty good, though dependant on speakers/headphones as usual.

I've seen it down to $299 on sale or maybe $289, but goes on sale to around $330 or so at JB Hifi (etc), though Sony Store do seem to price match and will ship for free usually.

It is a more modern/simple set up (not direct drive etc), but generally has pretty good reviews. Has USB out as well if I remember correctly, but maybe something to consider if you are looking for new, and in that price bracket.

Yann