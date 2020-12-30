Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
New turntable recommendations
#280625 30-Dec-2020 07:26
Hi all, I’m looking at upgrading my old 90s budget turntable. I’m looking to spend $300-400. I would prefer automatic or auto stop - I often leave records to play to the end. Also, would prefer minimal fuss with setting up and I’m not interested in upgrading cartridges etc. Last thing is a built in phono preamp would be easier.

 

Options I’ve been considering:

 

  • Audio Technica LP60x - online reviews seem mixed. Overpriced in NZ ($369 vs $99USD)
  • Marley Stir it Up - on sale for $325 but I’m not sure about the quality/reliability of that brand. Reviews suggest it’s tricky to set up.
  • Lenco L-174 - $349 can’t find much online about it)
  • Pro-ject Primary E - will need to pay extra for phono preamp

Or should I keep an eye out for a TradeMe bargain?

  #2628041 30-Dec-2020 09:26
Heaps on Trade Me and quite a few from Cash Converters so maybe also a good place to look. Depends where you are but in Wellington I’ve even seen them in the Tip Shop at the landfill going for a few dollars. Audio Technica Is a good brand with some up in the thousands of $. There’s a place called Styli in NZ that stocks stylus and cartridges for many brands should you need.

  #2628089 30-Dec-2020 13:59
These guys might be able to help with a good secondhand unit.

 

https://www.pennylanerecords.co.nz/




  #2628098 30-Dec-2020 14:20
Thank you, they look like they have some good secondhand gear. I’m in Auckland so I might flick them an email.




  #2628195 30-Dec-2020 19:34
If you want a better one for your budget, avoid new.
For your budget, you should be able to pick up a quality technics Yamaha or similar in TM.
Avoid models like SL-B20 which are at the cheap end. On TM there is , or was, a SL-1600 which is direct drive and at least semi automatic (so it shuts off when finished). Might be fully automatic, I forget.
Something like that would be a great starter unit.




  #2628206 30-Dec-2020 20:29
  #2628208 30-Dec-2020 20:41
Sony LX-310? Pretty automatic, and has built in phono preamp. Also has bluetooth connectivity should you wish to connect BT headphones or speakers.  A friend picked one of these up earlier in the year and is happy with it, convenience wise, set up and ease of use. Audio quality seemed pretty good, though dependant on speakers/headphones as usual.

 

I've seen it down to $299 on sale or maybe $289, but goes on sale to around $330 or so at JB Hifi (etc), though Sony Store do seem to price match and will ship for free usually.

 

It is a more modern/simple set up (not direct drive etc), but generally has pretty good reviews. Has USB out as well if I remember correctly, but maybe something to consider if you are looking for new, and in that price bracket.

 

Yann 

 

 

  #2628489 31-Dec-2020 12:05
I bought a Sony PS-J20 TT about 10 years ago for about $110.  Was quite surprized how good my old 45s and LPs sounded.   I suspect I can't buy a replacement stylus for it any longer in NZ.. 




  #2628490 31-Dec-2020 12:11
They are actually quite easy to source. I can still get the stylus for my 40 year old Sony turntable :)

  #2633557 11-Jan-2021 12:27
Update... I ended up buying 2 turntables. A new Sony LX310 (recommended above by Yann) and a used Sherwood PM-9805. I've had a chance to give both a good run and I am keeping the Sony. The Sherwood is a manual table with all the bells/whistles/adjustments versus the Sony which is fully automated. Both sounded great so I'm going for convienience and WAF. The Sherwood will be going up for sale.

