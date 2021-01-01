Happy new year everyone!



I'm planning the AV part of our new build and next on the list is the in-ceiling motorised projector screen.



Room size and projector placement dictates a screen between 100 and 110 inches and it will be in the living room of a large open plan kitchen /dining /living room area.



I've been looking at the Rapallo Indigo and PureTheater UK screens (Puretheater because I will probably get their projector lift).



One of the main differences between the 2 screens are that the Indigo is tab tensioned and the PureTheater is not. Rapallo states that tab tensioners are the only way to ensure a flat viewing surface, while PureTheater states that while tab tensioners was required in the past, the use of modern materials mean they are no longer necessary.



Any thoughts on this from projector screen users?



Many thanks.