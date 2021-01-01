Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
In-ceiling Projector Screen - Tab tensioned or not?
niekerkj

64 posts

Master Geek


#280660 1-Jan-2021 13:07
Send private message

Happy new year everyone!

I'm planning the AV part of our new build and next on the list is the in-ceiling motorised projector screen.

Room size and projector placement dictates a screen between 100 and 110 inches and it will be in the living room of a large open plan kitchen /dining /living room area.

I've been looking at the Rapallo Indigo and PureTheater UK screens (Puretheater because I will probably get their projector lift).

One of the main differences between the 2 screens are that the Indigo is tab tensioned and the PureTheater is not. Rapallo states that tab tensioners are the only way to ensure a flat viewing surface, while PureTheater states that while tab tensioners was required in the past, the use of modern materials mean they are no longer necessary.

Any thoughts on this from projector screen users?

Many thanks.

Create new topic
Dunnersfella
4032 posts

Uber Geek


  #2628937 1-Jan-2021 16:59
Send private message

I haven't seen many non-tensionsed screens that haven't started curling / rippling over time... the amount it distorts is typically dependent on the quality of the screen itself.

Dingbatt
5801 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2629036 1-Jan-2021 20:51
Send private message

I have a non tab tensioned in ceiling motorised screen (92”) that I installed about 4 years ago. It uses a weighted bar and has no sign of edge curling yet. It is an “Ambertec” model, but I’m sure it probably came from the same Chinese factory as any number of other brands. It isn’t a high gain screen and despite it being in a multi use room without total ambient light control, it does a reasonable job. It can be triggered by the projector or momentary action switch or ir remote (included).

 

In the end, for the amount it is used (maybe twice a week tops) I couldn’t justify the extra expense of a tab tensioned one.




“We’ve arranged a society based on science and technology, in which nobody understands anything about science technology. Carl Sagan 1996

niekerkj

64 posts

Master Geek


  #2629050 1-Jan-2021 21:44
Send private message

Thanks for your comments Dunnersfella and Dingbatt.

I will look into this a bit further and read the forums. I'm sure the tab tensioning works well, but I do prefer the clean look of the non-tensioned ones. I guess after a while you wouldn't even notice them anymore.

Create new topic





