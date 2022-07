chevrolux: Watching this with interest.



Anyone have thoughts on Klipsch? This range....

I've got Klipsch in-wall 5.1 system that we've had for a couple of months - since we got them on Black Friday sale - and we're very happy so far.

We went with a basic set of speakers, slightly different range to the ones at your link, but not the Pro's, we had to fit a budget of $1500 (Canadian) for everything - including sub.

I've never had (or even heard!) in-wall speakers before but, due to a minimalist room design, freestanding speakers were out so the wife and I checked out different manufacturer's ranges installed.

We did like the general sound of the Klipsch speakers more overall but I'm not enough of an audiophile to notice a difference worth the extra $$ between their high end speakers and their more budget range.

Within the different manufacturers at our budget (also looked at Polk etc) we agreed there was a noticeable difference.

We mixed & matched a R-5502-W II as a centre, R-5650-W II's L & R and a pair of CDT-3650-C II in-Ceiling Speakers as rears.. not sure if Klipsch recommends this mix, but as I said I'm happy with how it sounds.

After checking out some in-wall subwoofers we went with a R-120SW freestanding one, which can hide in a corner of the room.

Mounting the speakers was super easy, cut the hole to the included template, insert speakers, twist screws, snap on magnetic covers.

Depth of the wall might be an issue for some, we'd double-gibbed the room which added another inch to the studs 3-1/2" so even the rears (4-1/2" depth) fitted in nicely.

Since the fronts are mounted on an external wall we also had to deal with insulation but figured that out...