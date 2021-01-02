lannykaster

Hey everyone.



I purchased a Konic 75" television from Harvey Norman a few days ago, after owning an Awa 50" TV for nearly ten years.

As you can see, I don't feel the need to go for the 'big name' brands although I do own a 42" Panasonic with blu-ray, video, etc.



The issue I'm having with this new Konic one is, say, during the course of a 90 minute movie, it might show a black screen for 1 second before bringing the picture back.



I've had no issues with my HDMI cable before or my previous TV. I do remember having to move my HDMI cable, when first buying it, to the HDMI2 port rather than HDMI1. I was told it needed to 'handshake'? I don't know.





Any thoughts or help would be appreciated.



It's awkward as hell to get the cables inserted into the back of it, as I've mounted it to my wall but if it needs to be changed, so be it.