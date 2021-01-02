Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsHome Theatre (including HTPC and EPG Collector)Konic 75" TV **slight issues**
lannykaster

64 posts

Master Geek


#280682 2-Jan-2021 20:47
Hey everyone.

I purchased a Konic 75" television from Harvey Norman a few days ago, after owning an Awa 50" TV for nearly ten years.
As you can see, I don't feel the need to go for the 'big name' brands although I do own a 42" Panasonic with blu-ray, video, etc.

The issue I'm having with this new Konic one is, say, during the course of a 90 minute movie, it might show a black screen for 1 second before bringing the picture back.

I've had no issues with my HDMI cable before or my previous TV. I do remember having to move my HDMI cable, when first buying it, to the HDMI2 port rather than HDMI1. I was told it needed to 'handshake'? I don't know.


Any thoughts or help would be appreciated.

It's awkward as hell to get the cables inserted into the back of it, as I've mounted it to my wall but if it needs to be changed, so be it.

lannykaster

64 posts

Master Geek


  #2629519 2-Jan-2021 20:48
BTW the Konic 75" cost $1,511

PB Tech currently sell the exact same model but are asking $1,700. They're usually $1,999.

snnet
1339 posts

Uber Geek


  #2629522 2-Jan-2021 20:59
I'd try another HDMI cable, even if it's just in a temporary spot, to see if that is in fact the problem. Just grab a cheapie from PB tech or similar, no need to spend hundreds on it

 

This is assuming you're watching something connected to an HDMI cable :) 

gehenna
7358 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2629553 3-Jan-2021 00:05
What is the source of the movie? Is it HDR?



lannykaster

64 posts

Master Geek


  #2629610 3-Jan-2021 08:57
What is HDR?

I have a Panasonic blu-ray player which is using a long HDMI cable.

I'll try watch something via my Chromecast or VHS player tonight to see if it slightly flickers through those inputs

snnet
1339 posts

Uber Geek


  #2629634 3-Jan-2021 10:50
How long is very long? After 10m you're likely to experience problems unless it's a very expensive fibre optic type HDMI cable

tchart
2119 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2629732 3-Jan-2021 14:58
I had a Sony blu ray that did this after running for a while - it got pretty hot. Try another HDMI cable, try another source or try another HDMI port

lannykaster

64 posts

Master Geek


  #2629824 3-Jan-2021 19:45
i've moved my blu-ray HDMI cable from the 'HDMI2' socket to the 'HDMI3' one, so i'll report back tonight once i've watched a movie to see if there's any change

 

 

 

thanks for everyone's advice :D



lannykaster

64 posts

Master Geek


  #2630288 4-Jan-2021 18:10
We'll, I took out the Chromecast I had plugged in the HDMI2 slot and moved the blu-ray cable from HDMI3 to the 2 slot..... watched a 90 minute movie, and it seems to have sorted the problem :)

Guess it was conflicting?? Don't know.

Hopefully I've sorted the issue.

Thanks again guys 👍👍👍💯

jonb
1675 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2630303 4-Jan-2021 19:09
Maybe just that HDMI cable is a combination of too long and not high enough quality to give constant signal from a blu ray. Could be more noticeable on this new TV as it needs perfect signal to the the 4k upscaling.

