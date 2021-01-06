Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Home Theatre (including HTPC and EPG Collector)Current fire tv sticks
richms

#280728 6-Jan-2021 20:51
So I am trying to use the kitchen and dining area more now, rather than just taking food to my computer to eat, and I have been using my old first gen fire tv stick on that TV, but its updated now to some newer software that is so slow its unusable (thanks amazon)

 

So need a new one. Its only full HD display, only stereo sound thru optical from the TV, but is there much user experience improvement in going for one of the 4k dolby vision ones over the HD one or the 2020 fire stick lite? The first gen stick was terrible when new, so if one of the 4k ones is faster then it may be worthwhile for me to get one for the $20 over the lite one.




Richard rich.ms

snnet
  #2631374 6-Jan-2021 21:22
I replaced mine when I saw the advert saying a deal to upgrade and honestly the whole thing is so much easier to use, for me anyway. The whole boot up and menu screen loads way quicker compared to what I was used to

richms

  #2631389 6-Jan-2021 22:23
Im more interersted in if its worth spending the extra on the 4k one for speed, given that its probably never going to see a 4k TV, and if I do update that TV at some time will probably have newer ones to choose from by then. If the UI speed is equal between them I may as well save the $20 and get the lite one.




Richard rich.ms

snnet
  #2631397 6-Jan-2021 23:08
I didn't get the lite one so wouldn't know but it sounds like you're answering your own question :) 



mrdrifter
  #2631684 7-Jan-2021 12:04
Recently replaced my old firetvstick with a Roku Ultra with the black Friday sales. From a media perspective I find the Roku much better all around. Haven't tried any games as the fire stick had though.

