So I am trying to use the kitchen and dining area more now, rather than just taking food to my computer to eat, and I have been using my old first gen fire tv stick on that TV, but its updated now to some newer software that is so slow its unusable (thanks amazon)

So need a new one. Its only full HD display, only stereo sound thru optical from the TV, but is there much user experience improvement in going for one of the 4k dolby vision ones over the HD one or the 2020 fire stick lite? The first gen stick was terrible when new, so if one of the 4k ones is faster then it may be worthwhile for me to get one for the $20 over the lite one.