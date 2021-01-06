kiwifidget

I have a Gen1 Nvidia Shield.
For the last few days the screen looks like this...
The bright line looks a bit like a Cylon.
Is it ok to just pull the power out and stick it back in again?
I went to use it a couple of days ago and the screen was like that, so I left it presuming it was in progress.
I just checked it again now and see it has not changed.
I did not initiate the upgrade, its done it all by itself.
