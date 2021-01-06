Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Home Theatre (including HTPC and EPG Collector)Nvidia Shield not updating properly.
kiwifidget

#280729 6-Jan-2021 21:58
I have a Gen1 Nvidia Shield.

 

For the last few days the screen looks like this...

 

 

The bright line looks a bit like a Cylon.

 

Is it ok to just pull the power out and stick it back in again?




kiwifidget

  #2631387 6-Jan-2021 22:09
I went to use it a couple of days ago and the screen was like that, so I left it presuming it was in progress.

 

I just checked it again now and see it has not changed.

 

I did not initiate the upgrade, its done it all by itself.




kiwifidget

  #2631388 6-Jan-2021 22:17
https://www.reddit.com/r/nvidiashield/comments/jwl0dp/stuck_on_upgraded_to_shield_experience_image_821/

 

 

 

HA! this worked!




Stu

  #2631398 6-Jan-2021 23:17
Pretty sure the same thing happened on my 2017 Shield a week or two back. I think I did initiate the upgrade. I got fed up waiting for nothing to happen, and was surprised when the back button took me straight to the home screen. Glad it wasn't just mine, then!




