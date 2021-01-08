manburger:

Hello,

I have two old Wharfedale Modus 7, exactly like the ones listed on retrotronics here: http://www.retrotronics.co.nz/detail&id=566 and here: http://www.retrotronics.co.nz/detail&id=819.

I would like to get a receiver (or amp? unsure of terminology here) that can make good use of these, preferably with the option of going surround at some point.

Our TV has optical out so something with optical in is a requirement, I'm guessing that's pretty standard now adays anyway.

Any suggestions? We're not audiophiles so something that's good value for money would be great, the extra money spent on upper end gear would be wasted on our unrefined ears :)