Just bought the new M1 Macbook Air and attempting to use airplay to stream to a new Sony 75X9000H 4K tv.

The airplay appears to work as the audio plays OK but the screen goes blank, i.e. doesn't seem to handle the video from the MBA which is set to mirror and optimised for airplay display. Other options make no difference.

Bluetooth link has been established at least as far as the MBA is concerned but is missing from TV BT menu ? Was present earlier but I deleted and tried to re-enable link.

Note the airplay is fine with an older 13” MBP (early 2015) but has always suffered from stuttering on airplay.

Anyone else having issues with airplay to Sony TVs using M1 macs?

I wonder if the issue is the M1 MBA or the TV firmware / software ?