So I've just finished installing Video Station and sorting out video play via the DS Video app; it looks somewhat like Plex, and did an ok job of finding cover art etc (and has the big advantage of picking up all videos - unlike Plex, damn it.)

One thing to check is to ensure the appropriate privileges are ticked for the relevant user account in the Video Station settings (otherwise I was only able to see Chromecast devices; it also doesn't seem like these privileges can be granted to the admin account either).

Streaming videos to the TV via the DS Video app works fine; you'll be a bit disappointed to still see that incredibly old-fashioned Panasonic interface (those 'teletext' colours!) pops up as the video begins to play etc. Personally, I much prefer the clean interface when casting via the Chromecast via the same app, but it's certainly totally usable if you're keen on avoiding any other media player/interface.