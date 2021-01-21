Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#280958 21-Jan-2021 23:53
Hey all, I've had a HTPC for nearly 20 years now in various forms and it's time to let it go (if possible).   I still have an old windows 7 box with media centre which I'm hoping is very obsolete in 2021.

 


I'd love to simply buy a TV which does all this?  maybe with a bit of extra hardware and/or software?   My requirements are

 

 

 

  • System runs a slideshow of selected photos (ideally directly from my google photos account)
  • I have a library of DVD's which I converted to MP4's which I'd still love to access on occasion.  I can put this somewhere on the network or attach an external HD.  Ideally it would be catalogable
  • I'd like to be able to record free to air TV and store it for later use and/or delayed start watching.  I forgot  what it's called, slipstreaming maybe
  • I have both netflix (which I'd keep) and neon (which I could take or leave)
  • I have a library of music which I uploaded into google music (plus I have a premium subscription to google music anyway which could be handy to access to play songs)
  • Ideally I'd like to view security camera feeds from the baby room etc on the TV if I wish
  • Ideally voice control (like google nest/home) would be great.
  • Something my parents could use without too much confusion..


Any thoughts on a solution appreciated.  I have most of that now but I have to run a whole box attached to a TV and my 5-day MHEG died some time ago and it's a FAF to get it working.  I'm assuming I can buy a TV and maybe some type of set top box or similar?  I am a google user.

 

 

 

Cheers

 

 

 

 

  #2639924 22-Jan-2021 07:05
Do you have another mostly on machine that you could run Plex on? Then your new tv could just runs Plex client which does most of this. Including recording.

For a less server option you might get away with just kodi On a tv or box, it if you still have pci/pcie tuners you might look at moving to a hd home run, or just looking at on demand solutions for the various channels.

I would say it is possible to not need a dedicated htpc machine any more. I did give up mine and use an Apple TV. It’s up to you if you get a “smart” tv or put a box in front. I prefer the latter




  #2639932 22-Jan-2021 07:27
I used to have an HTPC and I loved it. Then I bought an nVidia Shield and never looked back. So much simpler and it just works.
Run Plex/Emby elsewhere and use a thin client on the Shield

  #2639959 22-Jan-2021 08:35
What's the thin client on the Shield and what's it used for?

 

I have a Sony A8H Android TV and wonder what else it might be able to do.



  #2639984 22-Jan-2021 09:13
By that I meant there will be an app on the Shield to view your media, be it from Plex, Emby, Kodi TVNZ OnDemand, etc... The power afforded by an HTPC is not a requirement anymore, in my opinion and most people can get way with a much smaller, cost efficient and quieter device to do the same thing...
My LG TV also happens to have an app for Emby (which is what I use for my own media) so there's some options there as well... it's just that I tend to shy away from relying too much on TV Smartness since TVs tend to last a lot longer compared to the pace of evolution of these apps... so if your TV manufacturer is not good at keeping up with updated, you may be left behind... Spending $200 on a streamer like a Shield ensures a great compatibility with most things. Hope that helps

  #2640004 22-Jan-2021 10:01
My HTPC motherboard failed about 2 years ago. It was used mainly to record FTA TV. In fact I have multiple drives now sitting in another computer waiting to be edited and transcoded. It will probably never happen. I have found that the HTPC has easily been replaced by TV streaming services. So, as others have commented, it is possible and has the advantage of using one remote while the TV software keeps up. Once the software becomes outdated, buy a box such as a Shield, Chromecast or AppleTV.




“We’ve arranged a society based on science and technology, in which nobody understands anything about science technology. Carl Sagan 1996

  #2640049 22-Jan-2021 10:52
I guess the biggest reason to use Emby or Plex is that they'll send stuff to lots of places - your main TV, your other TVs, phones, tablets, your relatives, should you feel like sharing, etc.




  #2640077 22-Jan-2021 12:05
I just use Kodi on my Sony Android TV with TV Headend server and media files on a network share.

