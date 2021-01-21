Hey all, I've had a HTPC for nearly 20 years now in various forms and it's time to let it go (if possible). I still have an old windows 7 box with media centre which I'm hoping is very obsolete in 2021.
I'd love to simply buy a TV which does all this? maybe with a bit of extra hardware and/or software? My requirements are
- System runs a slideshow of selected photos (ideally directly from my google photos account)
- I have a library of DVD's which I converted to MP4's which I'd still love to access on occasion. I can put this somewhere on the network or attach an external HD. Ideally it would be catalogable
- I'd like to be able to record free to air TV and store it for later use and/or delayed start watching. I forgot what it's called, slipstreaming maybe
- I have both netflix (which I'd keep) and neon (which I could take or leave)
- I have a library of music which I uploaded into google music (plus I have a premium subscription to google music anyway which could be handy to access to play songs)
- Ideally I'd like to view security camera feeds from the baby room etc on the TV if I wish
- Ideally voice control (like google nest/home) would be great.
- Something my parents could use without too much confusion..
Any thoughts on a solution appreciated. I have most of that now but I have to run a whole box attached to a TV and my 5-day MHEG died some time ago and it's a FAF to get it working. I'm assuming I can buy a TV and maybe some type of set top box or similar? I am a google user.
Cheers