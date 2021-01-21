Hey all, I've had a HTPC for nearly 20 years now in various forms and it's time to let it go (if possible). I still have an old windows 7 box with media centre which I'm hoping is very obsolete in 2021.



I'd love to simply buy a TV which does all this? maybe with a bit of extra hardware and/or software? My requirements are

System runs a slideshow of selected photos (ideally directly from my google photos account)

I have a library of DVD's which I converted to MP4's which I'd still love to access on occasion. I can put this somewhere on the network or attach an external HD. Ideally it would be catalogable

I'd like to be able to record free to air TV and store it for later use and/or delayed start watching. I forgot what it's called, slipstreaming maybe

I have both netflix (which I'd keep) and neon (which I could take or leave)

I have a library of music which I uploaded into google music (plus I have a premium subscription to google music anyway which could be handy to access to play songs)

Ideally I'd like to view security camera feeds from the baby room etc on the TV if I wish

Ideally voice control (like google nest/home) would be great.

Something my parents could use without too much confusion..



Any thoughts on a solution appreciated. I have most of that now but I have to run a whole box attached to a TV and my 5-day MHEG died some time ago and it's a FAF to get it working. I'm assuming I can buy a TV and maybe some type of set top box or similar? I am a google user.

Cheers