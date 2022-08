Roon is very much a step above Plex.

The Elac Discovery server is a headless unit that offers an 'almost' full Roon experience.

They don't offer DSD support, but most of the other features you'd want are on-board.

3 x zone output (digital or analogue), so it's a cool box.

However it's not the full banana BUT it does sound good and it's nowhere near as pricey.