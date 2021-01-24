Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsHome Theatre (including HTPC and EPG Collector)Faulty 4K Blu-rays
#280996 24-Jan-2021 14:49
I have just purchased The Lord Of The Rings Trilogy on 4K Disc Friday and am having trouble with the First Movie. Some scenes,in particular the Balrog scene on Disc 2 intermittantly breaks up or freezes. This is on a Panasonic UB820 with the latest firmware. I then tried it on my older UB900 with up to date firmware and it does the same thing in the same spot. Anyone else having issues playing this set back? The discs themselves look perfect. Im going to try for an exchange with JB Hifi where i purchased from. I dont have my purchase receipt but have EFTPOS proof of me purchasing it at the store. Hopefully i dont have issues with JB Hifi and hopefully the new discs fare better?.  

  #2641056 24-Jan-2021 15:22
I don't have the discs, as I stream all of my movies now. But I have read of this same problem with other 4K discs, which have been okay after giving them a good clean. Seems that there is some sort of film on 4K discs that sometimes proves problematical.




  #2641414 25-Jan-2021 10:08
Thanks for that,tried a clean with a microfibre cloth. still the same. Ill try and get a replacement today. Cheers.

  #2641693 25-Jan-2021 14:28
Got a replacement from JB Hifi...no issues at all. Even without a receipt. They have a record of the transaction in their system so no problems there. Made me wonder how long the transaction stays in their system for larger items...like an Electronic device of some sort when theres warranty issues and no receipt?? Anyways...Heres hoping the Balrog scene plays ok this time...fingers crossed.



  #2642071 26-Jan-2021 09:14
Good to know that JB have us covered if we lose our receipt. I think NL and HN do the same now.

 

Good luck with the disc




  #2642107 26-Jan-2021 10:04
Checked out the Balrog scene....works fine...sigh of relief. Man this disc looks Amazing and sounds impressive. Gotta love Dolby Vision and Atmos. Be curious to see how the Itunes stream compares? It sounds more Dynamic/Louder than the average 4K Disc i have and the centre/LFE/Atmos channels sound amazing,even at low volumes. I had to turn it down from my normal Movie listening level(65) on my Integra. Now to find some time to fit roughly 4hrs per movie in lol.

