I have just purchased The Lord Of The Rings Trilogy on 4K Disc Friday and am having trouble with the First Movie. Some scenes,in particular the Balrog scene on Disc 2 intermittantly breaks up or freezes. This is on a Panasonic UB820 with the latest firmware. I then tried it on my older UB900 with up to date firmware and it does the same thing in the same spot. Anyone else having issues playing this set back? The discs themselves look perfect. Im going to try for an exchange with JB Hifi where i purchased from. I dont have my purchase receipt but have EFTPOS proof of me purchasing it at the store. Hopefully i dont have issues with JB Hifi and hopefully the new discs fare better?.