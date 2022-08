Our Veon 55" TV starting flickering recently when turning on. Presume it was a heat related issue, as after 10-20 mins the flickering would reduce then it would operate fine. This got longer until it stopped displaying altogether. It only cost $500 on sale, so don't really want to spend $150 to diagnose an issue that is not worth repairing anyway.

Anyone had something similar with a Veon? Hoping it might be a known issue and just a capacitor or something!