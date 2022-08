Hi all,

I recently got a monitor that has a built-in KVM - (Monitor M27Q), I need a USB-C to USB-C cable that can be used for display as well.

Currently got a phone charge cable but doesn't do the job.

For the monitor all device plug into it, then I push the button on the monitor and it should switch over to my laptop.

Would anyone know if this cable does the job?

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/CABMOX00010/Momax-100W-12M-USB-C-To-USB-C-PD-Fast-Charging-Cab

Cheers