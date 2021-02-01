Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Theatre (including HTPC and EPG Collector)TCL tv slow startup since update
johny007g

270 posts

Ultimate Geek


#281135 1-Feb-2021 17:23
Send private message

I received OTA update last Friday night on my TCL tv model 55E17NUS which updated from version 535 to 573 not too sure what changes have been done not had chance to check yet. Android security patch level 5 July 2020 (don't remember what it was before but think changed) also still on version android 8 but major change seems to be starting up instant power on still not working and now takes 2 minutes to start up and previous to update used to take about 1 minute have sent TCL email to find out how to fix. I don't if anybody else had this update and if you have long startup now or been able to  find a fix.




johny007g

Create new topic
Hillzy1
2 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2646089 2-Feb-2021 19:37
Send private message

Hi yes ours does the exact same too after the latest update. I thought it took long enough as it was. Now it's horrible.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Norton Secure VPN helps secure private information using bank-grade encryption when using public Wi-Fi on your PC, Mac, or mobile device.
johny007g

270 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2672322 12-Mar-2021 14:57
Send private message

After 2 emails to TCL with no response I called them after 3 weeks and a couple hours to reset tv (2 times cut off phone and have to start again what's happening)and everything seemed fine except still 2 minutes to start up. Yesterday tried to turn tv on nothing worked changed remote batteries tried to power on from tv switch nothing rung TCL (as only 2 days left before 3 yr warranty expires), told me to turn power off then start and at least came on. Then after explaining situation service agent told me he would email me new update as current 573 causing few problems and after updating to 568 back to about 30 secs start up which is just so much better still early days yet and looks like instant power on works now(worked about 6 times now even overnight turn off and instantly on in morning).
@Hillzy1 best to give TCL a call emails seem useless and still no reply to 2 emails after 6 weeks just explain to agent long startup since update and hopefully they send you update 568 to fix it. Before updating remember to turn instant power off before updating as seen this a few times in instructions, but in instructions they sent me to update not there, also after updating you will have to reinstall all your apps as all gone when I updated lucky I didn't have many. 
Hopefully my TV all ok now and no more problems and this helps with your startup problems too.  




johny007g

Batman
Mad Scientist
28023 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2672327 12-Mar-2021 15:03
Send private message

Were you on instant on /standby before the update




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.



Hillzy1
2 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2672334 12-Mar-2021 15:17
Send private message

Thanks for that. Could you email me the update?

johny007g

270 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2672339 12-Mar-2021 15:34
Send private message

Batman: Were you on instant on /standby before the update

 

Think I was definitely on prior to OTA update to from 535 to 573 and same when resetting with service agent in the hope that one day instant power on would work. This time when updating via USB to V568 made sure it was turned off.




johny007g

johny007g

270 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2672342 12-Mar-2021 15:40
Send private message

Hillzy1: Thanks for that. Could you email me the update?

 

Good day. As we discussed on our phone call. Please revert the software version to the old one. Make sure to download the file from the following link (https://www.dropbox.com/s/ua71us4vhnaw1s3/Update_V8-T658T01-LF1V568_sign.pkg?dl=0) and save it to your USB stick.

NOTE: Do not open the file after downloading it.

- Check there is a file name in the USB stick after download
- Make sure the USB stick is under FAT32 format
- Once the file has been transferred to the USB stick proceed with the following steps:

1. Turn the TV off and unplug it from the power point;
2. Plug the USB stick into the port labeled 2.0 or Service.
3. Press and hold the TVs power button (not the remote);
4. Plug the TV back to the power point while pressing and holding the TVs power button;
5. Update or "Please do not turn off power" notification will come up on the screen, you can then let go of the power button.
Please do not turn the TV off while it is doing the update.
Once the update is done, please proceed to the Tv's initial set-up.

The update is then complete.

 

 

 

If Dropbox link doesn't work try this version 568

 

https://support.tclelectronics.com.au/software-version/

 

Hope this helps it did take a long to do update, message said a few minutes but took about 30 minutes was getting a bit worried when took so long. 




johny007g

johny007g

270 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2695176 20-Apr-2021 09:48
Send private message

After 5 weeks since doing this update instant power on been working fine all the time couple times few little bugs just need to restart TV  and all ok so very happy now turn tv on and just works. Possibly because this Australian version a few times tv on demand doesn't work but after restart tv all ok even restart time only about 30 seconds now.




johny007g



BillyCorgan
1 post

Wannabe Geek


  #2746879 19-Jul-2021 23:37
Send private message

TY !

 

I had the same problem since couple of month and last update (My TV is a TCL U55C7006).

 

Your solution works fine for me too!

 

Just one problem, TV turn on alone now... but problem seems to be solved by disabled "wake up when network connection" (or something like that ^^).

 

TV start in 30scs max when turn on from scratch.
TV start in 4scs when turn on in stand-by mode!

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Belkin Screenforce Tempered Glass Screen Protector and Bumper - Apple Watch
Posted 15-Aug-2022 17:20

Samsung Introducing Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Samsung Unveils Health Innovations with Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48

NCR Delivers Services to Run Bank of New Zealand ATM Network
Posted 30-Jul-2022 11:06

New HP Portfolio Supports New Era of Hybrid Work
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:14

Harman Kardon Launches Citation MultiBeam 1100 Soundbar
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:10








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 