I received OTA update last Friday night on my TCL tv model 55E17NUS which updated from version 535 to 573 not too sure what changes have been done not had chance to check yet. Android security patch level 5 July 2020 (don't remember what it was before but think changed) also still on version android 8 but major change seems to be starting up instant power on still not working and now takes 2 minutes to start up and previous to update used to take about 1 minute have sent TCL email to find out how to fix. I don't if anybody else had this update and if you have long startup now or been able to find a fix.