After 2 emails to TCL with no response I called them after 3 weeks and a couple hours to reset tv (2 times cut off phone and have to start again what's happening)and everything seemed fine except still 2 minutes to start up. Yesterday tried to turn tv on nothing worked changed remote batteries tried to power on from tv switch nothing rung TCL (as only 2 days left before 3 yr warranty expires), told me to turn power off then start and at least came on. Then after explaining situation service agent told me he would email me new update as current 573 causing few problems and after updating to 568 back to about 30 secs start up which is just so much better still early days yet and looks like instant power on works now(worked about 6 times now even overnight turn off and instantly on in morning).

@Hillzy1 best to give TCL a call emails seem useless and still no reply to 2 emails after 6 weeks just explain to agent long startup since update and hopefully they send you update 568 to fix it. Before updating remember to turn instant power off before updating as seen this a few times in instructions, but in instructions they sent me to update not there, also after updating you will have to reinstall all your apps as all gone when I updated lucky I didn't have many.

Hopefully my TV all ok now and no more problems and this helps with your startup problems too.