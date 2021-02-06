Hello!

I have acquired a hand-me-down from my folks that has a problem. When booting the TV it "Optimises" the Android app for about 10 minutes before doing anything. I have had limited success in finding support for this device, the Konka support pages are umm.. weird about it. I know my way around a computer but I'm not a hobbyist, I assume the device would benefit from a factory reset or reinstall of the OS but I am struggling to find any useful instructions. Manual doesn't mention anything beyond "These are the buttons, you can press them" and the only advice I can find about the reset is to hold the power button down for 10 seconds, which does nothing.

Model number is Konka KUD49ST720AN

I would greatly appreciate any help or advice anyone can offer!