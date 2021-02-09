Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Home Theatre (including HTPC and EPG Collector) Interesting artefacts on APNA TV
#281290 9-Feb-2021 12:57
I have a generic Android box feeding a Panasonic TV in the bedroom. I use the @Apsattv playlist with Kodi to watch different channels. I don't normally watch APNA TV but in the past it displayed normally, like every other channel. Just now I happened to click on it and got something very different. I can see the regular picture in the background, but most of the screen is covered with vivid flashing blocks of green, ideally suited to triggering epileptic seizures in anyone prone to such things. I don't have this effect on any other channel. Can anyone tell me what is causing this? Does it have to do with 4K? My TV is only capable of ordinary HD. 

 

I am not bothered by this since I don't watch APNA, just curious what is causing it. 

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

Create new topic
  #2650302 9-Feb-2021 13:13
APNA isn't even in SD let alone 4K.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, UAP, UAP AC Pro, UAP AC Pro Mesh, Apple TV 4, Apple TV 4K, iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, VodaTV Gen 2. If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

  #2650316 9-Feb-2021 13:27
OK. So what might be causing this? I just checked it in Windows Kodi and same result. Is this just a glitch at the sender end? Surely some members of the Indian community would be complaining?

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

  #2650329 9-Feb-2021 13:39
My guess is that APNA is no more than something like vMix running on a laptop and someone will check on it by the end of the week.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, UAP, UAP AC Pro, UAP AC Pro Mesh, Apple TV 4, Apple TV 4K, iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, VodaTV Gen 2. If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.



  #2650330 9-Feb-2021 13:40
I took a look at their web site and also checked on other devices. Everything seems broken. It looks like they left the robots in charge and all went home. In any case, the issue is at their end. Now that I know I can remove them from my Guide.

 

 

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

