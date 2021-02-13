Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Audioengine B1 Anyone have any experience with this product?
Gambit

#281361 13-Feb-2021 18:09
Hi,

I'm looking at getting one of the so I can stream Spotify through my integrated amp.
Most of the reviews seem pretty positive but I'm just wondering if anyone has one and how they find it.

Thanks

 1 | 2
roderickh
  #2656786 15-Feb-2021 15:13
Have you considered a google chromecast audio rather? I found it to be way easier as an audio streaming device instead of a BT based system. 

JPNZ
  #2656790 15-Feb-2021 15:19
roderickh:

 

Have you considered a google chromecast audio rather? I found it to be way easier as an audio streaming device instead of a BT based system. 

 

 

 

 

I thought google stopped making them?




Panasonic 65GZ1000, Onkyo RZ730, Atmos 5.1.2, AppleTV 4K, Nest Mini's, PS5, PS3, MacbookPro, iPad Pro, Apple watch S4, iPhone XR

roderickh
  #2656833 15-Feb-2021 15:21
JPNZ:

roderickh:


Have you considered a google chromecast audio rather? I found it to be way easier as an audio streaming device instead of a BT based system. 



 


I thought google stopped making them?



Yes but you still see the odd one popping up here and there... I bought 2 spare just in case haha..



ShinyChrome
SNNAAAAAAKKKKEEEEE
  #2656838 15-Feb-2021 15:32
roderickh:

 

Have you considered a google chromecast audio rather? I found it to be way easier as an audio streaming device instead of a BT based system. 

 

 

They are getting a little hard to find for reasonable prices now that they have stopped making them.

 

 

 

What is your integrated amp? There may be a few cheaper alternatives than the B1, depending on what inputs are available.

jonathan18
  #2656839 15-Feb-2021 15:35
Yeah, every now and then 1-day has Chromecast Audios for sale; a firm on TM used to often have s/h ones listed as well

 

Another option could be one discussed on a thread here on GZ from last year, in which some members used a standard Chromecast (video) and an audio extractor to get the audio from the HDMI. Could be worth digging that up...

 

 

jonathan18
  #2656841 15-Feb-2021 15:36
Here’s that thread

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=77&topicid=272524

 

 

Gambit

  #2657403 16-Feb-2021 11:32
My amplifier is a Cambridge audio 651a.
I see pbtech have the B1 for around $280 which is a good price.



ShinyChrome
SNNAAAAAAKKKKEEEEE
  #2657418 16-Feb-2021 11:59
I can see the appeal of plonking down a wad of cash to fix the immediate problem, but honestly, that still seems like a lot of money to get sub-par bluetooth quality audio.

 

YMMV on whether that matters to you; for casual background music, probably not so much, but that is a very nice amp that I am assuming is meant for very nice audio listening, so I would want at least a WiFi capable client to function as a Spotify Connect device to get the best quality of audio, while still allowing you the convenience of controlling it with your phone etc.

 

The Chromecast audio is one way to do it if you can get your hands on one, or a regular Chromecast as Jonathan18 mentioned, but since your amp already has a USB DAC, do you have a computer or other device you could hook it up and stream Spotify via USB?

Gambit

  #2657502 16-Feb-2021 13:28
I forgot about the Chromecast audio as I knew that it had been discontinued.
I'll be using my phone so won't need to use the USB input on the amplifier.
I read some reviews on the Chromecast and it looks promising.
Trying to find one could be the problem though :)

ShinyChrome
SNNAAAAAAKKKKEEEEE
  #2657510 16-Feb-2021 13:55
Gambit: I forgot about the Chromecast audio as I knew that it had been discontinued.
I'll be using my phone so won't need to use the USB input on the amplifier.
I read some reviews on the Chromecast and it looks promising.
Trying to find one could be the problem though :)

 

As Jonathan18 said, sometimes they pop up on 1day as a refurb item or on TradeMe s/h. The last time I looked they were going for ~$45, but I can imagine the price will be going up for scarcity.

 

If you have trouble finding one of those and ain't afraid of a bit of tinkering, another route you could look at is using a Raspberry Pi 4 as a Spotify Connect client. That plugged into the USB input of your Cambridge amp would still allow you to use your phone as a remote control.

Gambit

  #2657678 16-Feb-2021 17:02
Thanks to everyone for the replies and help.
I see Audioengine has the Bfi which looks like it sends the audio through wifi instead of bluetooth.
My AVR has Spotify connect which does seem to sound better than playing songs through bluetooth
I saw a Chromecast Audio on Trademe a wee while ago but didn't pull the trigger.
If I can find one somewhere I think I'll give it a crack.
Seems a shame they've stopped making them.

Gambit

  #2658090 17-Feb-2021 10:10
If I use the chromecast into the RCA'S on my amplifier then the chromecast DAC is being used right?
If I use toslink/optical then the Amplifiers DAC is being used?
Does anyone if theres a cable that's Optical to USB B as that's the usb input I have on the back of my amplifier.
Just curious as to what would provide the best sound.

ShinyChrome
SNNAAAAAAKKKKEEEEE
  #2658100 17-Feb-2021 10:29
Gambit:

 

If I use the chromecast into the RCA'S on my amplifier then the chromecast DAC is being used right? Correct

 


If I use toslink/optical then the Amplifiers DAC is being used? Correct

 


Does anyone if theres a cable that's Optical to USB B as that's the usb input I have on the back of my amplifier. Not that I have ever seen, it would need to be re-encoded by an intermediary device, like a DAC

 


Just curious as to what would provide the best sound. With a CC Audio, you only really can accomplish a 3.5mm out to RCA on your amp, they really want you to buy the DacMagic Plus to match with it

 

 

 

 

 

Gambit

  #2658101 17-Feb-2021 10:33
Cheers for that.
Great info.

ShinyChrome
SNNAAAAAAKKKKEEEEE
  #2658133 17-Feb-2021 11:51
For the best sound, the USB input is going to be your way to go, bar a higher quality separate DAC. I can't find much in the way of specs for the Azur USB DAC, but it is 16bit 44.1kHz capable according to the manual, so probably good enough for the amp. 

 

By far the cheapest option would be to use a computer with the Spotify desktop app over USB as a streaming client and use the mobile app on your phone as a remote control; funnily enough, it is probably how it was intended. An old Win10 capable laptop permanently plugged in, or for more specific gear something like an Intel NUC, Nvidia Shield etc.

 

Above that, I would gird your loins and look at a separate WiFi streaming pre-amp or DAC, similar to the above mentioned DacMagic Plus. Unfortunately the price starts going way up from there.

 

I'm a big fan of separates (one box doing one job well), but not necessarily separates prices!

