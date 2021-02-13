Hi,
I'm looking at getting one of the so I can stream Spotify through my integrated amp.
Most of the reviews seem pretty positive but I'm just wondering if anyone has one and how they find it.
Thanks
Have you considered a google chromecast audio rather? I found it to be way easier as an audio streaming device instead of a BT based system.
roderickh:
Have you considered a google chromecast audio rather? I found it to be way easier as an audio streaming device instead of a BT based system.
I thought google stopped making them?
They are getting a little hard to find for reasonable prices now that they have stopped making them.
What is your integrated amp? There may be a few cheaper alternatives than the B1, depending on what inputs are available.
Yeah, every now and then 1-day has Chromecast Audios for sale; a firm on TM used to often have s/h ones listed as well
Another option could be one discussed on a thread here on GZ from last year, in which some members used a standard Chromecast (video) and an audio extractor to get the audio from the HDMI. Could be worth digging that up...
Here’s that thread
https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=77&topicid=272524
I can see the appeal of plonking down a wad of cash to fix the immediate problem, but honestly, that still seems like a lot of money to get sub-par bluetooth quality audio.
YMMV on whether that matters to you; for casual background music, probably not so much, but that is a very nice amp that I am assuming is meant for very nice audio listening, so I would want at least a WiFi capable client to function as a Spotify Connect device to get the best quality of audio, while still allowing you the convenience of controlling it with your phone etc.
The Chromecast audio is one way to do it if you can get your hands on one, or a regular Chromecast as Jonathan18 mentioned, but since your amp already has a USB DAC, do you have a computer or other device you could hook it up and stream Spotify via USB?
Gambit: I forgot about the Chromecast audio as I knew that it had been discontinued.
I'll be using my phone so won't need to use the USB input on the amplifier.
I read some reviews on the Chromecast and it looks promising.
Trying to find one could be the problem though :)
As Jonathan18 said, sometimes they pop up on 1day as a refurb item or on TradeMe s/h. The last time I looked they were going for ~$45, but I can imagine the price will be going up for scarcity.
If you have trouble finding one of those and ain't afraid of a bit of tinkering, another route you could look at is using a Raspberry Pi 4 as a Spotify Connect client. That plugged into the USB input of your Cambridge amp would still allow you to use your phone as a remote control.
Gambit:
If I use the chromecast into the RCA'S on my amplifier then the chromecast DAC is being used right? Correct
If I use toslink/optical then the Amplifiers DAC is being used? Correct
Does anyone if theres a cable that's Optical to USB B as that's the usb input I have on the back of my amplifier. Not that I have ever seen, it would need to be re-encoded by an intermediary device, like a DAC
Just curious as to what would provide the best sound. With a CC Audio, you only really can accomplish a 3.5mm out to RCA on your amp, they really want you to buy the DacMagic Plus to match with it
For the best sound, the USB input is going to be your way to go, bar a higher quality separate DAC. I can't find much in the way of specs for the Azur USB DAC, but it is 16bit 44.1kHz capable according to the manual, so probably good enough for the amp.
By far the cheapest option would be to use a computer with the Spotify desktop app over USB as a streaming client and use the mobile app on your phone as a remote control; funnily enough, it is probably how it was intended. An old Win10 capable laptop permanently plugged in, or for more specific gear something like an Intel NUC, Nvidia Shield etc.
Above that, I would gird your loins and look at a separate WiFi streaming pre-amp or DAC, similar to the above mentioned DacMagic Plus. Unfortunately the price starts going way up from there.
I'm a big fan of separates (one box doing one job well), but not necessarily separates prices!