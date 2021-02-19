Hey guys!



I saw a post on here saying how good the Google TV with chromecast was for the price (which it totally is, mine just arrived)





Setup was a bit of a pain.. but got there in the end, I just have one problem:

I want to make it so the remote controls my TV volume, I have got it working using HDMI CEC for turning off the TV, which is nice as I can just use the white remote.

But for volume it does not work sadly

- There is an option to 'set up TV' but VEON brand does not show?

Does anyone know an alternate brand name for VEON TVS I could try?