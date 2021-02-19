Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
sneakycat

1 post

Wannabe Geek


#281467 19-Feb-2021 13:49
Hey guys!

I saw a post on here saying how good the Google TV with chromecast was for the price (which it totally is, mine just arrived)

 

Setup was a bit of a pain.. but got there in the end, I just have one problem:

 

I want to make it so the remote controls my TV volume, I have got it working using HDMI CEC for turning off the TV, which is nice as I can just use the white remote.

 

But for volume it does not work sadly

 

- There is an option to 'set up TV' but VEON brand does not show?

 

Does anyone know an alternate brand name for VEON TVS I could try?

Username01
132 posts

Master Geek


  #2660017 19-Feb-2021 23:50
Akai worked for me.....4K Firestsick into Veon 55". Is the Chromecast with GoogleTV available locally here, or did you Amazon it?

 

Cheers !

gaza
3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2669156 6-Mar-2021 20:27
Have you found one that works?

 

I also have Chromecast with Google TV installed to a Veon TV and find the same problem.  Have tried Akai as that other person suggested but that does not work.

 

Tried a couple of other brands too with no success.  Be nice to know who manufactures Veon's which might help.

 

Cheers. 

Omen
31 posts

Geek


  #2728888 15-Jun-2021 07:37
My Veon (model SRO554k2017-p6) works with the Infiniton TV setting on a ccwgtv.  Volume and Power both work, though I only use the ccwgtv on this tv, so have left volume control set to Chromecast.



gaza
3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2729153 15-Jun-2021 15:35
Thanks for that. Am away for a couple of weeks, and will try that option when I return.

huggy1
10 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2736652 30-Jun-2021 12:08
Hi Omen

 

 

 

The Infiniton TV setting in the Chromecast Tv works for my 32 inch Veon. Thank you

Jojosh123
4 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2739198 5-Jul-2021 14:00

Thanks so much! My controls now work as well — but I’ve run into another problem

I recently got a Veon TV with 4K capabilities, and realised that my regular old chromecast doesn’t output 4K content. So I got a chromecast with google TV and plugged it into my Veon TV to set it up.

However, after the initial Google startup logo appearing clearly, it goes black, switching between flashes of mixed signal with green/red lines and a black screen with ‘no signal’. Occasionally it flashes the menu screen of the google TV for a split second but can never get a clear constant signal coming through.
Rebooting it doesn’t change anything either, except for the clear Google startup logo showing up again.

I have tried with a different power supply and different HDMI ports and the same thing happens. When I connected it to my Sony TV, the chromecast was working fine on 1080p.
Then I switched it back to my Veon and the chromecast booted up on 1080p @ 60 Hz and works fine.

It seems that whenever I try switch to 4K output on settings, it doesn’t work and gives no signal again.

Anyone have any ideas??
Maybe there’s a problem with the Veon TV or compatibility?

Thanks :)

huggy1
10 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2739204 5-Jul-2021 14:37
I got my google tv of 1-day. They removed the power adapter because it is a US import. I had a 2amp adapter here but couldn't get the google tv to go. I tried another adapter with good amperage and had same problem. So i used the power adapter that came with my ordinary google chrome and the google chrome with tv works perfectly.

 

 

 

Whether this helps or not but maybe worth a try ?



Jojosh123
4 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2739206 5-Jul-2021 14:56

Just tried this but still not working when I set it to 4K resolution. Is yours running at 4K?

huggy1
10 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2739207 5-Jul-2021 14:58
No not using it at 4k as the tv its on in the bedroom is not a 4k tv.

Rodimvs
34 posts

Geek


  #2739951 6-Jul-2021 20:56
I've got a Google Chromecast with Google TV running on a 50" Veon TV, and it seems to run in 4k 60Hz no problems. 

 

The Infiniton / Akai TV profiles don't seem to work for setting up the remote though so it might be a different model Veon TV to yours. 

gaza
3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2753250 1-Aug-2021 15:56
The Infiniton option does not work on my 50" 4K Veon, model VN504KID60-P.

 

If anyone finds another that works, please post.  Be nice to have that option.

