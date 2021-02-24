Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Theatre (including HTPC and EPG Collector)LG webOS TV platform expansion
freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
73812 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

#281548 24-Feb-2021 15:07
Send private message

Press release:

 

 

LG Electronics (LG) announces the availability of its popular webOS TV platform ecosystem to other TV brand partners, disrupting the status quo in an industry known for its proprietary operating systems across different manufacturers. LG is now expanding its expertise beyond TV manufacturing to encompass webOS TV software platform development and adoption by other TV brands. This has the potential to reshape the TV business for both technology and content providers while significantly growing LG’s presence and prominence in the global home entertainment market.
 
As an integral component of LG’s preeminent home entertainment ecosystem, webOS has delivered exceptional ease of use for LG TV owners through its intuitive interface design since 2014. Licensees of webOS TV receive the familiar and highly acclaimed UX design along with a rich pool of features such as voice search and control, integrated AI algorithms and easy connectivity that have earned webOS positive industry and consumer accolades. With LG webOS TV, partners also get a diversity of content options including access to global streaming service apps such as Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video and sports streaming service DAZN as well as LG Channels, the company’s free premium content streaming service.* Compatible TV models also include the dedicated Magic Motion remote controller.
 
Over twenty TV manufacturers from around the world have already committed to the webOS partnership, including brands such as RCA, Ayonz and Konka with more partners expected to join in the future. The webOS ecosystem is supported by technology partners such as Realtek, Nuance, Gracenote, CEVA and Universal Electronics, among many others.
 
“The webOS platform is one of the easiest and most convenient way to access millions of hours of movies and TV shows,” said Park Hyoung-sei, president of the LG Home Entertainment Company. “By welcoming other manufacturers to join the webOS TV ecosystem, we are embarking on a new path that allows many new TV owners to experience the same great UX and features that are available on LG TVs. We look forward to bringing these new customers into the incredible world of webOS TV.”

 




Are you happy with Geekzone? Consider subscribing or making a donation.

 

 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure 

 

These links are referral codes: Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | GoodsyncGeekzone Blockchain Project

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: NordVPN allows you to securely access the Internet, encrypt your connection and keep your browsing history private.
Bananabob
418 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2662234 24-Feb-2021 15:39
Send private message

It would be nice if we could get a standard across all TV manufacturers, so that you didn't have to relearn each time you changed your TV. After all driving a car is the same whatever vehicle your in control of.

ShinyChrome
SNNAAAAAAKKKKEEEEE
1433 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2662238 24-Feb-2021 15:50
Send private message

Bananabob:

 

It would be nice if we could get a standard across all TV manufacturers, so that you didn't have to relearn each time you changed your TV. After all driving a car is the same whatever vehicle your in control of.

 

 

Never gonna happen unfortunately; the closest would be Android TV by default.

 

And your analogy kinda falls down, since if you have driven a car made in the last decade, you will find that each have their own multi-function OS for CC, Audio, Phone etc. Funnily enough, also the closest thing would be Android Auto.

 

This is good news, since webOS is one of the better implementations out there and probably more user friendly than ATV. Better that the cheaper TV OEMs use this than their own kludgy interfaces.

Bananabob
418 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2662240 24-Feb-2021 15:57
Send private message

ShinyChrome:

 

And your analogy kinda falls down, since if you have driven a car made in the last decade, you will find that each have their own multi-function OS for CC, Audio, Phone etc. Funnily enough, also the closest thing would be Android Auto.

 

 

I was trying to indicate the actual driving of the car, not the entertainment provided. 🙂



cyril7
8703 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2662260 24-Feb-2021 16:41
Send private message

Ever driven a mid 80s Citroen after hopping out of a Toyota, yeah the controls are all there, just in totally different places and need twist and turning instead of push and pull, so sorry cannot buy that analogy. And I refer to the driving aspects, not entertainment.

 

Other than that, I like WebOS so welcome more players in that scene

 

Cyril

richms
25082 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2662268 24-Feb-2021 17:12
Send private message

I will give webos one thing, its one of the quickest to be usable after a power on. But other than that, meh. Abandoned quickly with older ones getting no updates so not much different from all the other smart user interfcaces.




Richard rich.ms

cyril7
8703 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2662278 24-Feb-2021 17:47
Send private message

Hi agreed Richard but I think a lot of the older support issues relate to older hardware not being upto newer demands. Just like pc hardware it seems the state of embedded TV hardware has also matured and platoed to support all current expected 4k and frame rates, so hopefully moving forward until 8k comes a thing most TVs will sport enough horse power to keep things current, well here's hoping.

Cyril

ShinyChrome
SNNAAAAAAKKKKEEEEE
1433 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2662279 24-Feb-2021 17:59
Send private message

I will also add that LG has been better than most with adding app support and features to older models, so hopefully that flows through into the licensed versions.

 

Personally, I will continue sticking to an external box, but this will no doubt be better for the less technically inclined folk that don't even know their TV gets updates.



richms
25082 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2662288 24-Feb-2021 18:47
Send private message

I am still annoyed at their attitude when they sold me a 4k TV which at best plays youtube in 1080p 30 because it has useless codec support.




Richard rich.ms

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09

Research Indicates One Million More New Zealand Workers Will Require Digital Skills Training
Posted 31-May-2022 17:08

SAP and New Zealand Rugby in Global Partnership
Posted 27-May-2022 08:43

Chorus and Nokia Demonstrate Their First Trial of 25G PON Broadband
Posted 27-May-2022 08:10

Sony Introduces the WH-1000XM5 Noise-cancelling Headphones
Posted 13-May-2022 17:18

HP Omen 16 Review
Posted 12-May-2022 17:56

Synology Launches RT6600ax Wi-Fi 6 Router and Releases Major Update for SRM Operating System
Posted 12-May-2022 17:50

Samsung Unveils Its 2022 Neo QLED and Lifestyle Tvs
Posted 12-May-2022 17:41








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 