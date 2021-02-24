Bananabob: It would be nice if we could get a standard across all TV manufacturers, so that you didn't have to relearn each time you changed your TV. After all driving a car is the same whatever vehicle your in control of.

Never gonna happen unfortunately; the closest would be Android TV by default.

And your analogy kinda falls down, since if you have driven a car made in the last decade, you will find that each have their own multi-function OS for CC, Audio, Phone etc. Funnily enough, also the closest thing would be Android Auto.

This is good news, since webOS is one of the better implementations out there and probably more user friendly than ATV. Better that the cheaper TV OEMs use this than their own kludgy interfaces.