I too am looking for a cheap / good TV. Mine needs to be a certain size to fit into a space in the bedroom.

Ideally i want to use it for PS5 aswell. Ive conceded the fact that i wont get hdmi 2.1 HFR or VRR nor a 120hz screen. Such is the New Zealand TV market.



I thought about the Sony x800h but its slightly to large. I also spoke to sony staff at sylvia park store in Auckland, and they told me Sony is not bringing in any TVs under 55inch for the 2021 TV line. Disappointing.

I spoke with Panasonic which said the JX700 (40inch) is landing the end of april and will be in stores, likely the first week of May. Rrp was either $ 1300 or 1400 ( i forget exactly which price)

They also confirmed that the 2020 models are the last in which all the models will be Panasonic made TVs. For 2021 they have a partner who will make some of them.

They said no plans to pull out of NZ and will continue to support the products into the future.



I was drawn to Panasonic JX700 because it supported nearly all the HDR formats, had low imput lag (ps5) and was a good size (40inch).

It seems sony, samsung, TCL dont support all HDR and are about on par with imput lag.

Painfully there arnt many reviews. From what i have seen the hx700 and hx800 arnt to dissimilar. I see the JX800 and 700 will be the same (except for bright panel and bright panel pro) which brings me to my concern, screen brightness and reflections.

I saw the HX700 had a glass screen and bad reflections. The pHotos of the JX700 appear to have a different construction and different framing. Hopefully means less reflections.

Does anyone have any experience with Panasonic tv brightness?