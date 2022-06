I have a 42” Frame TV. 2019 LS03 model though. You can use art images from a USB and can even transfer them to the Frame’s memory if you want to. At the moment the TV is on a legacy entertainment stand so doesn’t look right as an artwork, so we don’t use the art function.

I like the “One Connect” box, as it keeps things tidy. I am considering getting a 10m ‘invisible’ cable to go with it to be able to hide it in a cupboard. The biggest impediment is the $300 price tag!

This TV was an upgrade from a Panasonic 42” 4K LED and it is streets ahead of that one.