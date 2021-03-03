Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
2021 LG OLED TVs NZ release dates?
#282644 3-Mar-2021 16:10
Sorry same question as the other Samsung post, but for the 2021 LG OLED TVs. Does anyone know approximately what time of the year the new LG models start to appear in NZ?

 

We're nearly finished with renovations in our house, and as part of that I was intending to get an LG GX OLED TV, but with the LG G1 announced a couple of months ago (and with very limited GX stock and no tempting sale prices), I'm starting to wonder if it would be a good idea to hold off until the new models are available? I know these TVs aren't cheap, and the new models are unlikely to be any cheaper, but the new versions are supposed to be brighter, new version of webOS, updated remote etc.

 

I've had a recessed power/cable box built into the new wall which will house my TV, allowing the TV to be absolutely flush against the wall. 

 

I've currently got a LG C8 in another room and love it, so have no doubt I'll love the LG GX/G1.

  #2667418 3-Mar-2021 16:20
Same as my reply in the other thread, May/June is typically when they start rolling out new model years.

 

The GX was late-May last year, going by PriceSpy.

 

I would expect the new Evo panels should perform similar-or-better to how the Panasonic xZ2000 series performs over regular OLED panels. The price actually looks cheaper over the old one, but who knows how that will translate out here.

  #2667421 3-Mar-2021 16:24
Thanks, that is probably a reasonable indication.

 

I'd hoped for April time frame, but I could definitely ride out my Panasonic 42" plasma for a month or two longer than expected...

  #2667450 3-Mar-2021 17:26
I was looking into the C1 - I think it starts rolling out in Europe around April. 




