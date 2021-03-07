Hi folks



My (previously) trusty ITX box has unceremoniously died after ~10 years of chugging away. I'm in the process of trying to narrow down the faulted part but it really is time for an upgrade.



I was running ubuntu server on it, and used it for:

torrent server

dlna network share for smart tvs / PLEX

minecraft server

general file storage and sharing (has a 3tb hdd)



I was looking at what it would cost for a new cpu + mobo + ram and it's fairly expensive for what I need. Current gen would be something like ryzen 3, ddr4 ram, etc. Looking at NZD$600+.



The question is - in 2021 surely there are more cost effective options that can handle my minimal requirements? Something like a NUC or even raspberry pi perhaps? Would need to connect to a decent sized HDD though.



Thanks in advance for suggestions.





