Hi folks
My (previously) trusty ITX box has unceremoniously died after ~10 years of chugging away. I'm in the process of trying to narrow down the faulted part but it really is time for an upgrade.
I was running ubuntu server on it, and used it for:
- torrent server
- dlna network share for smart tvs / PLEX
- minecraft server
- general file storage and sharing (has a 3tb hdd)
I was looking at what it would cost for a new cpu + mobo + ram and it's fairly expensive for what I need. Current gen would be something like ryzen 3, ddr4 ram, etc. Looking at NZD$600+.
The question is - in 2021 surely there are more cost effective options that can handle my minimal requirements? Something like a NUC or even raspberry pi perhaps? Would need to connect to a decent sized HDD though.
Thanks in advance for suggestions.
ara