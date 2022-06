It's dependent on your distance to the screen x the screen size on whether you are able to resolve the extra detail of higher resolution, which will in turn be partially driven by your current level of sight.

The reality is that there is practically no 8k content as of yet, so why pay early-adopter money to watch upscaled HD/UHD? Manufacturers are only driving 8k as it is cheaper to drive mass-market adoption of more pixels on current technologies (LCD) than implement better technologies (self-emissive).

Edit: Here is the full rtings article that references the above chart