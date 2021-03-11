harlansmart:

Any useful advice appreciated,

Our TV panel has no audio output, speakers, R/C etc

Prior to Xmas 2017 we simply used ATV 3 and ran Audio --> Hi-Fi via Optical Out, life was just gold

Come ATV 4K release, we buy, open box, no Audio Out, thus ATV 4K sends only Video to the panel via HDMI

ATV 3 continues to handle Audio via Optical Out --> Hi-Fi and selecting on the APPLE TV 4K (the only one that is connected to the TV panel):

Settings --> Video and Audio --> Audio --> Default Audio Output and selecting the Apple TV 3 option (one of 3 options):

- TV Speakers

- Apple TV 4K

- Apple TV 3

Late last year, 14.1 upgrade rendered that menu devoid of the requisite option, it now looks simply:

- TV Speakers

We had to go back to using ATV 3 alone

ATV's both CAT6 to same switch on network

Hoping further upgrades might bring the needed menu options back, alas no

Be great to downgrade the tvOS, then life would again be gold, but w/out a USB port that is not simple

Obviously for many reasons it'd be nicer if we can use the ATV 4K again, even worse today see ATV 3 youtube app is disabled

Any useful idea's geeks ?