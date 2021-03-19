So I rolled the dice and took a punt on another Veon TV after the last one died ($499 for 4K 58" hard to say no to!).

Disappointed to discover that the lack of discrete input commands is even more difficult to come up with a work around now, than the previous Veon I bought 4 years ago!

On the old Veon 3 things made it easier to get the input switching to work with my Logitech Harmony 650.

* There was actually a dedicated DTV button

* When you pressed the Source button, the menu opened and the top option was always highlighted (DTV I think)

* You could removed unused inputs with the setup menu

So to select HDMI input, I just programmed the Harmony to click Source > down arrow > down arrow > Select.

Because I could remove unused inputs, there were only 2 'steps' to click down, and although this got out of sync sometimes, it worked pretty well.

Even when it did get out of sync, I could just hit the 'Input = HDMI' button I had programmed on the screen, and it would work because the list always started from the top.

Now on the new Veon, there is no DTV button, the Source button opens up on the current active input, and the input menu can't be edited to remove unused inputs.

So my previous method no longer works. There are about 7 inputs on the list, and with the selection not always starting from a fixed point (top of the list), cycling through the list becomes too easy to get out of sync and unreliable.

I have thoroughly gone through the 'secret' menu to find something that might help, but there doesn't appear to be anything.

Anyone have any advice for these newer Veons?

For now, I will just dedicate a button on the remote for Source and change it manually .