Kia ora all.

I'm a novice when it comes to home theatre. I read that it's good to have speakers in-line with your ears by either having them at ear height or having them pointed towards your head. It's also good to have them raised a bit to improve sound quality. I have a pair of Edifier R1280DB speakers I'm considering getting stands for.

Current setup: speakers are at 'bottom of the ribcage' height when sitting on the couch. Desk on either side since I live in a small apartment with my partner.



I think it'll look cluttered and ugly if I have them on tall stands halfway up the side of the TV. Instead, I'm considering angling them so that they point towards my ears.

Keen on the 'Kanto S2 speaker stands' seen here.



Image is from this post on Reddit.

Going to cost around $96 approx. delivered from B&H.

General comments on using stands for these speakers and possible stand options would be appreciated. Are they even necessary? If so, the cheaper the better.

Mā te wā