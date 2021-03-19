Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Home Theatre (including HTPC and EPG Collector)Edifier R1280DB speaker stand recommendations
Wakrak

957 posts

Ultimate Geek


#283910 19-Mar-2021 11:52
Kia ora all.

 

I'm a novice when it comes to home theatre. I read that it's good to have speakers in-line with your ears by either having them at ear height or having them pointed towards your head. It's also good to have them raised a bit to improve sound quality. I have a pair of Edifier R1280DB speakers I'm considering getting stands for. 

 

Current setup: speakers are at 'bottom of the ribcage' height when sitting on the couch. Desk on either side since I live in a small apartment with my partner.
Click to see full size

 

I think it'll look cluttered and ugly if I have them on tall stands halfway up the side of the TV. Instead, I'm considering angling them so that they point towards my ears.

 

Keen on the 'Kanto S2 speaker stands' seen here.
Click to see full size

 

Image is from this post on Reddit. 
Going to cost around $96 approx. delivered from B&H. 

 

General comments on using stands for these speakers and possible stand options would be appreciated. Are they even necessary? If so, the cheaper the better. 

 

Mā te wā 

jonathan18
6067 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2677163 19-Mar-2021 12:37
I’d suggest keeping your spending on stands in relation to what you spent on the speakers - even see what you can do just with positioning, as the first thing to do is ensure the front of the speakers don’t sit behind the front of the tv. It looks like you’ve got (just enough?) space to do this, ie bring them forward so the sound dispersion isn’t so interfered with by the tv. And, yep, if you can get them above the height of the desks either side that may help (could bringing them to in line with the front of the console allow them to be forward of the desk edge? Could bring the tv forward as well.)

Wakrak

957 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2677554 20-Mar-2021 11:15
jonathan18:

 

I’d suggest keeping your spending on stands in relation to what you spent on the speakers - even see what you can do just with positioning, as the first thing to do is ensure the front of the speakers don’t sit behind the front of the tv. It looks like you’ve got (just enough?) space to do this, ie bring them forward so the sound dispersion isn’t so interfered with by the tv. And, yep, if you can get them above the height of the desks either side that may help (could bringing them to in line with the front of the console allow them to be forward of the desk edge? Could bring the tv forward as well.)

 

 

Thanks for the response. I might play around with Tv & speaker positioning then to see what improvements I can make. I got these speakers as a gift so not too concerned with spending a few dollars on stands. Good speakers overall, just wish they had a better remote control. 

gbwelly
1140 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2677686 20-Mar-2021 17:09
Wakrak:

 

Thanks for the response. I might play around with Tv & speaker positioning then to see what improvements I can make. I got these speakers as a gift so not too concerned with spending a few dollars on stands. Good speakers overall, just wish they had a better remote control. 

 

 

Yeah they were $79 recently so use that as your price guide. I bought a nice pair of wall mounts for $20 second hand off trademe for mine. They are awesome speakers for the price, but no point spending $100 on $80 speakers.









allio
767 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2677732 20-Mar-2021 21:19
Paying $96 NZD to get a US $25 stand delivered from the US seems like a pretty bad deal. Literally costs more than the speakers.

 

Super cheap option: foam pads from Aliexpress. Won't give you much angle (max of 8 degrees) but it might be enough.

jonathan18
6067 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2677762 20-Mar-2021 21:49
allio:

 

Paying $96 NZD to get a US $25 stand delivered from the US seems like a pretty bad deal. Literally costs more than the speakers.

 

Super cheap option: foam pads from Aliexpress. Won't give you much angle (max of 8 degrees) but it might be enough.

 

 

8 degrees may well be enough; here’s the photo from the listing showing the angle from the side:

 

 

I’ll admit to a dirty little secret in that I use rubber doorstops from a $2 shop to angle my comparatively expensive centre speaker, and they do a fine job! I doubt anyone else has noticed them. 

Wakrak

957 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2677769 20-Mar-2021 23:26
gbwelly:

 

Wakrak:

 

Thanks for the response. I might play around with Tv & speaker positioning then to see what improvements I can make. I got these speakers as a gift so not too concerned with spending a few dollars on stands. Good speakers overall, just wish they had a better remote control. 

 

 

Yeah they were $79 recently so use that as your price guide. I bought a nice pair of wall mounts for $20 second hand off trademe for mine. They are awesome speakers for the price, but no point spending $100 on $80 speakers.

 

 

The $79 price was for the r1280t model. These ones are typically $150. Fair call though re: price for speakers vs. stands. Didn't think about looking on trademe. Will have a look cheers. 

Wakrak

957 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2677770 20-Mar-2021 23:29
allio:

 

Paying $96 NZD to get a US $25 stand delivered from the US seems like a pretty bad deal. Literally costs more than the speakers.

 

Super cheap option: foam pads from Aliexpress. Won't give you much angle (max of 8 degrees) but it might be enough.

 

 

Might have to do some aliexpress digging. I quite like the look of the Kanto s2 stands, but surely there's a cheaper version out there somewhere. If all else fails, something like your foam pad suggestion could be a goer. 

 

 



Wakrak

957 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2677771 20-Mar-2021 23:30
jonathan18:

 

I’ll admit to a dirty little secret in that I use rubber doorstops from a $2 shop to angle my comparatively expensive centre speaker, and they do a fine job! I doubt anyone else has noticed them. 

 

 

Good trick! Considering the feedback I've received so far, $10 and under seems to be the way to go. 

 

 

allio
767 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2677918 21-Mar-2021 14:10
Wakrak:

 

Might have to do some aliexpress digging. I quite like the look of the Kanto s2 stands, but surely there's a cheaper version out there somewhere. If all else fails, something like your foam pad suggestion could be a goer. 

 

 

If you manage to turn something like the S2 for a reasonable price in NZ, please do update us here - I'd be keen as well.

