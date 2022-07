My LG CX is wall mounted and the cables run behind the wall - the PS5 hdmi cable is only 1.5m long.

I am looking for a hdmi 2.1 cable that is around 4-5m and decently price - would prefer not to pay $170 for an hdmi cable.

Is anyone selling or able to source one of these?

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/CABDNX8090/Dynamix-C-HDMI21-5-5M-HDMI-21-Full-Ultra-HD-FUHD-2

Or provide an alternative?

Cheers