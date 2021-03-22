Hi team,

A numpty here - I need some help choosing a TV. I am finally upgrading from the old 50 inch Warehouse TV, but the more I look, the more confused I get.

I am really struggling to work out which of the following is the better deal, can you please help?

Purposes of TV are:

* Wall mounted so want 65" so it's not too small on the wall

* Terrestrial Freeview

* Smart features for streaming Netflix, Amazon Prime etc

* Streaming Sports via inbuilt Chromecast or mirroring

* Some Playstation - Fifa, COD, GTA etc.

* ARC HDMI for Samsung Soundbar

I hoped to keep it under $2k, although that doesn't seem likely and I am guessing the Q70t is probably the better deal here, but am really unsure.

My budget is reasonably limited, hence why the following are my options:

* Samsung Q70t Entry level QLED - $2,599 @ Noel Leeming (although it's sold out online is still available in some stores) - https://www.noelleeming.co.nz/shop/televisions/televisions/ultra-hd-televisions/60-69-uhd-tvs/samsung-qa65q70tasxnz-65-q70ta-4k-qled-television/prod189821.html

* Samsung tu8500 Crystal UHD - $1,749 @jb hifi - https://www.jbhifi.co.nz/samsung/samsung-tu8500-65-crystal-uhd-4k-smart-tv/377645/

* Panasonic HX700 - UHD - $1,699 @ Smiths City - https://www.smithscity.co.nz/panasonic-65-hx700z-premium-4k-smart-tv-9063815?gclid=Cj0KCQjw3duCBhCAARIsAJeFyPVj3_zIxr-sgGKQLwG4A2VAOTFqOcrbrL5yl3brJgt2_dmL7xU2ZhQaAo65EALw_wcB

* TCL c815 - QLED - $2,298 @ jb hifi - https://www.jbhifi.co.nz/tcl/tcl-65c815-65-4k-ultra-hd-qled-android-tv/377667/

* TCL c715 - QLED - $2,095 @ jb hifi - https://www.jbhifi.co.nz/tcl/tcl-65c715-65-4k-ultra-hd-qled-smart-tv/377665/

* LG Nano Cell 80 - $1,848 @ Smiths City - https://www.smithscity.co.nz/lg-65-nanocell-80-4k-tv-9062932?gclid=Cj0KCQjw3duCBhCAARIsAJeFyPUkh3S300yjemisaEkbJhdthzfeFgGiw009hH4iESTF3qyL7RbJ3EwaAv3fEALw_wcB

Thanks in advance for any advice - I appreciate it

Edit - For some reason my hyperlinks aren't working so I've just crudely pasted the links this time