Hi team,

 

A numpty here - I need some help choosing a TV.  I am finally upgrading from the old 50 inch Warehouse TV, but the more I look, the more confused I get.

 

I am really struggling to work out which of the following is the better deal, can you please help?

 

Purposes of TV are:

 

* Wall mounted so want 65" so it's not too small on the wall

 

* Terrestrial Freeview

 

* Smart features for streaming Netflix, Amazon Prime etc

 

* Streaming Sports via inbuilt Chromecast or mirroring

 

* Some Playstation - Fifa, COD, GTA etc.

 

* ARC HDMI for Samsung Soundbar

 

 

 

I hoped to keep it under $2k, although that doesn't seem likely and I am guessing the Q70t is probably the better deal here, but am really unsure.

 

 

 

My budget is reasonably limited, hence why the following are my options:

 

 

 

* Samsung Q70t Entry level QLED - $2,599 @ Noel Leeming (although it's sold out online is still available in some stores) - https://www.noelleeming.co.nz/shop/televisions/televisions/ultra-hd-televisions/60-69-uhd-tvs/samsung-qa65q70tasxnz-65-q70ta-4k-qled-television/prod189821.html

 

* Samsung tu8500 Crystal UHD - $1,749 @jb hifi - https://www.jbhifi.co.nz/samsung/samsung-tu8500-65-crystal-uhd-4k-smart-tv/377645/

 

* Panasonic HX700 - UHD - $1,699 @ Smiths City - https://www.smithscity.co.nz/panasonic-65-hx700z-premium-4k-smart-tv-9063815?gclid=Cj0KCQjw3duCBhCAARIsAJeFyPVj3_zIxr-sgGKQLwG4A2VAOTFqOcrbrL5yl3brJgt2_dmL7xU2ZhQaAo65EALw_wcB

 

* TCL c815 - QLED - $2,298 @ jb hifi - https://www.jbhifi.co.nz/tcl/tcl-65c815-65-4k-ultra-hd-qled-android-tv/377667/

 

* TCL c715 - QLED - $2,095 @ jb hifi - https://www.jbhifi.co.nz/tcl/tcl-65c715-65-4k-ultra-hd-qled-smart-tv/377665/

 

* LG Nano Cell 80 - $1,848 @ Smiths City - https://www.smithscity.co.nz/lg-65-nanocell-80-4k-tv-9062932?gclid=Cj0KCQjw3duCBhCAARIsAJeFyPUkh3S300yjemisaEkbJhdthzfeFgGiw009hH4iESTF3qyL7RbJ3EwaAv3fEALw_wcB

 

 

 

Thanks in advance for any advice - I appreciate it

 

 

 

Edit - For some reason my hyperlinks aren't working so I've just crudely pasted the links this time

 

 

I’ve seen some good reviews about the TCLs

But aren’t the new models coming out fairly soon?

Before you rush to buy the first TV that watches your requirement:

 

     

  1. Check with family and friends about the TVs that they have - what brands they trust, how long ago did they upgrade, plan to upgrade, etc
  2. Ask them about the features the have and the ones they really use - a great feature wasn't so great if you never use it!
  3. Make a short list to refine your search - compare the current heavily promoted TVs with any discounted TVs struck at the back of the store.
  4. Check with a couple of retailers and try to find out about any big promotions being planned - e.g. Black Friday
  5. Check that you can fit the TV (plus box) in your car as you don't what to pay for delivery and you waste an afternoon while you wait for delivery
  6. Keep the packaging and the box - this will help if you move and / or want to sell the TV in the future.

 

You might also want to delay any purchase for as long as possible as TV prices will go down over time. This also means you'll know more than the sales staff about the TVs on your short list.  

Quite happy with my Sony 55" KD-55X9000H.  Does all what you have stated

 

Was going to buy the 65" but was too big for my lounge and  its over your budget at over $3000.

 

 



I'm very happy with the picture quality (having not been exposed to OLED TVs yet to make me a snob about it) on last years version of the Panasonic HX700.  UI is not quite so good as the other brands LG/Samsung and no Disney+ dedicated App which is a pain when I had I subscribed for a couple of months.

 

 

 

Learnt a lot from this thread https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=34&topicid=269857 , was all set on the Sony Full Array TVs but the Panasonic was basically $1000 cheaper at 65".  This is another more recent thread too: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=34&topicid=281594

