Hi All, looking at mounting a tv on the wall , I am also looking at attaching an Apple TV behind the TV with an Apple store tv Mount. What is a good tv bracket that would have enough clearance for the Apple TV to be mounted behind the TV?
Cheers
Hi,
I have an Apple TV behind a 65" Panasonic panel. No mount or bracket - it just sits there nicely where the TV mounts to the bracket - totally invisible and works well. Do you really need a special bracket?
Gwilson:
When I was last buying, brackets always clearly stated wall clearances on the box. You don't say how big the TV is or if you want flat mount, tilt, or swivel. I have a extendable mount and the arm requires about 60mm clearance behind when fully retracted, so plenty for an apple TV. My concerns would be ensuring it has enough airflow, but otherwise not sure why a special bracket is needed. A couple of cable ties would do the trick.
As above, you really don't need a mount unless you want a swivel bracket and you want to the ATV to move with the TV. Even then, some good quality double sided tape would suffice.
Just looked them up. $55 for the official mount!
https://www.apple.com/nz/shop/tv/accessories/mounts
Senecio:
They are pretty expensive looking at 55 inch tv with tilt bracket , was looking at slim fit but thought standard as need to have the Apple TV behind the tv
Also, depending on the specific TV there can be a decent amount of space behind - eg the bottom half (or less?) of our TV is far deeper, meaning there's a void above this (perhaps more of a common trait of OLEDs?). The top of this 'lump' has vents so best to keep stuff away from sitting on it, but the weight of an ATV taped to the back of the screen wouldn't be any issue.
(Because I stupidly didn't run multiple HDMI cables in the wall between the TV and receiver I've ended up putting an Amazon Fire TV and Chromecast as well as a small switch and power board behind our wall-mounted TV; not ideal, but it seems to be ok.)