TV wall brackets and hiding Apple TV
Stu1

#283985 23-Mar-2021 18:36
Hi All, looking at mounting a tv on the wall , I am also looking at attaching an Apple TV behind the TV with an Apple store tv Mount. What is a good tv bracket that would have enough clearance for the Apple TV to be mounted behind the TV?

Gwilson
  #2679484 23-Mar-2021 19:30
Hi,

 

I have an Apple TV behind a 65" Panasonic panel.  No mount or bracket - it just sits there nicely where the TV mounts to the bracket - totally invisible and works well.  Do you really need a special bracket?

Stu1

  #2679485 23-Mar-2021 19:40
Gwilson:

Hi,


I have an Apple TV behind a 65" Panasonic panel.  No mount or bracket - it just sits there nicely where the TV mounts to the bracket - totally invisible and works well.  Do you really need a special bracket?



That’s great if it can just sit there will get a bracket and see how it works first before buying a mount cheers

scuwp
  #2679493 23-Mar-2021 19:51
When I was last buying, brackets always clearly stated wall clearances on the box.  You don't say how big the TV is or if you want flat mount, tilt, or swivel.  I have a extendable mount and the arm requires about 60mm clearance behind when fully retracted, so plenty for an apple TV.  My concerns would be ensuring it has enough airflow, but otherwise not sure why a special bracket is needed.  A couple of cable ties would do the trick.    




Senecio
  #2679494 23-Mar-2021 19:52
As above, you really don't need a mount unless you want a swivel bracket and you want to the ATV to move with the TV. Even then, some good quality double sided tape would suffice.

 

 

 

Just looked them up. $55 for the official mount!

 

https://www.apple.com/nz/shop/tv/accessories/mounts

 

 

Stu1

  #2679497 23-Mar-2021 19:56
Senecio:

 

As above, you really don't need a mount unless you want a swivel bracket and you want to the ATV to move with the TV. Even then, some good quality double sided tape would suffice.

 

 

 

Just looked them up. $55 for the official mount!

 

https://www.apple.com/nz/shop/tv/accessories/mounts

 

 

 

 

 

 

They are pretty expensive looking at 55 inch tv with tilt bracket , was looking at slim fit but thought standard as need to have the Apple TV behind the tv

Shapenz
  #2679501 23-Mar-2021 20:08
I just used Velcro strips and stuck ours to the back of the TV

jonathan18
  #2679507 23-Mar-2021 20:17
Also, depending on the specific TV there can be a decent amount of space behind - eg the bottom half (or less?) of our TV is far deeper, meaning there's a void above this (perhaps more of a common trait of OLEDs?). The top of this 'lump' has vents so best to keep stuff away from sitting on it, but the weight of an ATV taped to the back of the screen wouldn't be any issue.

 

(Because I stupidly didn't run multiple HDMI cables in the wall between the TV and receiver I've ended up putting an Amazon Fire TV and Chromecast as well as a small switch and power board behind our wall-mounted TV; not ideal, but it seems to be ok.)

