davidcole

5524 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#284016 25-Mar-2021 15:21
So mums tv just died (has the dreaded Panasonic 7 flashes of death - which sounds like it's a main board fault).

 

Its an old 42" 720p panazonic plasma, no smart and no uhf.

 

She has sky an an apple tv 4....so really all we're after at this stage is an ok panel.  I don't care about smarts, and she probably doesn't need 4k.

 

Looking at between 40 and 50" - Are the veon panels ok?  or are they crappy and will die after a year or two?  Or TCL (Noel Leemings) for that matter?

 

For Veon, the warehouse have a 40" with 3 hdmi ports and UHF for $299

 

 




xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
11927 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2680491 25-Mar-2021 15:28
I picked up a 58" Veon 4K recently for $499, its been fine except crap sound quality.  Dont think you can go wrong for the price, specially with local "support" (ie. return it if packs up).

 

 




davidcole

5524 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2680494 25-Mar-2021 15:30
xpd:

 

I picked up a 58" Veon 4K recently for $499, its been fine except crap sound quality.  Dont think you can go wrong for the price, specially with local "support" (ie. return it if packs up).

 

 

Thanks, did you do anythign about the sound quality?  Like a sound bar or just got used to it?




Rikkitic
Awrrr
15494 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #2680540 25-Mar-2021 15:40
I have used a Veon 42" as a monitor for years. I quite like it but the panel backlighting did fail after a few years (don't remember how many exactly but long after the 3 year warranty expired. I liked it so much I went out and sourced an identical replacement which I am now using. It cost me $300 new at the time and is one of the best value for money purchases I ever made. I do run the sound through an old stereo. I don't think I could stand it otherwise, but I doubt there is anything close to it out there for the same money. 

 

 



davidcole

5524 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2680541 25-Mar-2021 15:42
Rikkitic:

 

I have used a Veon 42" as a monitor for years. I quite like it but the panel backlighting did fail after a few years (don't remember how many exactly but long after the 3 year warranty expired. I liked it so much I went out and sourced an identical replacement which I am now using. It cost me $300 new at the time and is one of the best value for money purchases I ever made. I do run the sound through an old stereo. I don't think I could stand it otherwise, but I doubt there is anything close to it out there for the same money. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

yeah I think I just saw you and a couple of others talking about the sound quality on them.  I saw they also do a sounds bar that takes a digital coax (and I'm hoping the telly still has that as an output)




Rikkitic
Awrrr
15494 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #2680553 25-Mar-2021 15:52
I get pretty acceptable sound just from the earphone jack into an amp.

 

 

davidcole

5524 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2680554 25-Mar-2021 15:53
Rikkitic:

 

I get pretty acceptable sound just from the earphone jack into an amp.

 

 

 

 

Yeah mum doesn't have anything like that, so I'd need a sound bar if its really bad.  And by bad I mean, you can't hear it.

 

 




Rikkitic
Awrrr
15494 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #2680559 25-Mar-2021 16:08
The sound is thin and tinny but you can certainly hear it.

 

 



Rikkitic
Awrrr
15494 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #2680562 25-Mar-2021 16:13
The sound quality might not bother your mum at all. I can't say. Most of us here are a little fussy about that kind of thing. It isn't great but she might not notice. But if budget is a concern, I think the Veon is pretty good value. I very much doubt it will last as long as your Panasonic, but it should be good for at least four or five years, maybe more.

 

 

xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
11927 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2680607 25-Mar-2021 18:05
I have the Xbox connected to ours which in turn is connected to a sound system - so sound dosent bother me :) 

 

The built in speakers seem to have plenty of volume and treble, just no bass at all.

 

So if just being used for talks shows, news etc, its fine.

 

 




Dunnersfella
4031 posts

Uber Geek


  #2680642 25-Mar-2021 20:01
TCL would be aaaaall over Veon, I'd head down that path if it was me.

 

Outside of that, the larger brand TV's aren't a huge step up and I certainly encouraged my folks to get something a little better for many reasons, but most importantly, sound...

