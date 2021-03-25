So mums tv just died (has the dreaded Panasonic 7 flashes of death - which sounds like it's a main board fault).

Its an old 42" 720p panazonic plasma, no smart and no uhf.

She has sky an an apple tv 4....so really all we're after at this stage is an ok panel. I don't care about smarts, and she probably doesn't need 4k.

Looking at between 40 and 50" - Are the veon panels ok? or are they crappy and will die after a year or two? Or TCL (Noel Leemings) for that matter?

For Veon, the warehouse have a 40" with 3 hdmi ports and UHF for $299