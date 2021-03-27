Just moved house and looking for recommendations for an unusually small Home Theatre Amp.

The living room in question is wired with 4 x ceiling speakers which I’d like to make use of, together with HDMI + IR remote to a wall mounted smart TV. The TV runs Chromecast and Apple TV. Music (Spotify) is streamed everywhere in the house via Google Chromecast Speaker Groups. Chromecast built in would be an advantage.

My biggest challenge is the physical size of the new Amp itself. All of the speaker and HDMI wiring is conveniently wired to a media cupboard out of site, but the cupboard itself is only 25cm deep (!!) which rules out most mainstream amps. Width and height (30cm) is no issue.

I’d be keen to add some outdoor speakers to this amp in due course also.

Wondering if anyone else has struck a similar issue and if so whether there are any tips or recommendations?

Thanks in advance

ps. Lovely home but I’d like to meet the builder who designed this media cupboard so small!