Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Theatre (including HTPC and EPG Collector)Mini Amp recommendations for Home Theatre
natedog

119 posts

Master Geek


#284047 27-Mar-2021 21:23
Send private message

Just moved house and looking for recommendations for an unusually small Home Theatre Amp. 

 

The living room in question is wired with 4 x ceiling speakers which I’d like to make use of, together with HDMI + IR remote to a wall mounted smart TV. The TV runs Chromecast and Apple TV. Music (Spotify) is streamed everywhere in the house via Google Chromecast Speaker Groups. Chromecast built in would be an advantage.

 

My biggest challenge is the physical size of the new Amp itself. All of the speaker and HDMI wiring is conveniently wired to a media cupboard out of site, but the cupboard itself is only 25cm deep (!!) which rules out most mainstream amps. Width and height (30cm) is no issue. 

 

I’d be keen to add some outdoor speakers to this amp in due course also.

 

Wondering if anyone else has struck a similar issue and if so whether there are any tips or recommendations?

 

Thanks in advance 

 

ps. Lovely home but I’d like to meet the builder who designed this media cupboard so small!

Create new topic
Handle9
7653 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2681823 28-Mar-2021 02:56
Send private message

Are you looking to run 2 channel or some sort of surround? A decent class D miniamp would probably do the job with a Chromecast Audio if you just want 2 channel.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: LastPass securely stores your passwords and other personal data.
natedog

119 posts

Master Geek


  #2681983 28-Mar-2021 11:59
Send private message

Have to admit I’m used to having 5.1 surround sound for this TV using optical. My amp was older but worked a treat, so going back to two channels isn’t ideal.

richms
25189 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2681985 28-Mar-2021 12:05
Send private message

Every system I have heard with only ceiling speakers for audio has sounded weird, so perhaps just hook something up to it and see if you are happy with it as movie audio before spending a lot on one to add surround to them.

 

You might be better off keeping them for background music and sticking in a proper 5.1 or better with in walls. You may be able to then use the ceiling speakers as atmos ones.

 

You have just moved in, so now is the time to sort things out before you fill the place with clutter that you have to move to do any work on the place like chopping into walls to run cables for more inwall speakers etc.




Richard rich.ms



Dunnersfella
4031 posts

Uber Geek


  #2682212 28-Mar-2021 22:27
Send private message

I don't know of any amps that will fit your space sorry.

 

435mm is a standard width, but the depth you're dealing with is hopeless.

driller2000
903 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2682215 28-Mar-2021 22:30
Send private message

Dunnersfella:

 

I don't know of any amps that will fit your space sorry.

 

435mm is a standard width, but the depth you're dealing with is hopeless.

 

 

 

 

Yup.

 

 

 

Can you modify the cupboard?

Handle9
7653 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2682228 29-Mar-2021 00:52
Send private message

richms:

 

Every system I have heard with only ceiling speakers for audio has sounded weird, so perhaps just hook something up to it and see if you are happy with it as movie audio before spending a lot on one to add surround to them.

 

You might be better off keeping them for background music and sticking in a proper 5.1 or better with in walls. You may be able to then use the ceiling speakers as atmos ones.

 

You have just moved in, so now is the time to sort things out before you fill the place with clutter that you have to move to do any work on the place like chopping into walls to run cables for more inwall speakers etc.

 

 

Yeah I'd be inclined to agree. Use the ceiling speakers with a 2 channel amp and a Chromecast audio or raspberry pi.

 

Use an entertainment unit and standalone speakers for the home theatre stuff.

nitro
463 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2682308 29-Mar-2021 08:57
Send private message

do you actually only intend to use just the ceiling speakers? or perhaps a 5.1.4 atmos setup? 😁

 

i have seen 2ch amps that would fit in a 25cm depth enclosure, but if you're looking for at least 5.1 i can't think of any.



natedog

119 posts

Master Geek


  #2682484 29-Mar-2021 13:16
Send private message

Thanks for all the replies. I hadn’t thought of the ceiling speakers not sounding as flash as wall mounted (which I’ve had previously). Perhaps I should try them for 2 channel music and look at other options for surround sound.

That being the case, does anyone have a 2ch mini amp they would recommend?

Unfortunately the low media cupboard is on full view in our living room and it would require a bit of work and look a bit odd to extend it out into the room. The cabinet is quite long and positioned directly below a window as a bit of a feature so not something I really want to modify at this point.

bendud
126 posts

Master Geek


  #2682579 29-Mar-2021 16:00
Send private message

The Sonos Amp and the Bluesound PowerNode2i would probably fit in there; there's also the NAD digital 3020i "bookshelf amp". 

 

b

allanf714
18 posts

Geek


  #2685808 2-Apr-2021 18:26
Send private message

https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005001849585611.html?gps-id=pcStoreJustForYou&scm=1007.23125.137358.0&scm_id=1007.23125.137358.0&scm-url=1007.23125.137358.0&pvid=721a23ae-27b3-4de0-bd30-1c5263bd4f27&spm=a2g0o.store_home.smartJustForYou_821093785.1

 

 

 

Two versions that will fit in there nicely (depending upon the load). Unlike most of the ChiFi stuff. He's the real deal and his power ratings are honest.

 

Cheers,

 

Allan

natedog

119 posts

Master Geek


  #2763250 19-Aug-2021 20:10
Send private message

I actually ended up trialing one of these which is surprisingly good for background music with the existing ceiling speakers and a sub attached.

 

https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07Y89R72P/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_asin_title_o01_s00?ie=UTF8&psc=1

 

Now I just need to work out the easiest way to get some outdoor speakers installed tidily and wired back to the same media cupboard so they can play the same music outdoors. Any suggestions or Canterbury supplier recommendations encouraged!

 

I have to say - I agree with the above comments about using the ceiling speakers as surround sound.  They sound great for music but a little odd for TV. 

ANglEAUT
1694 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2763278 19-Aug-2021 21:11
Send private message

natedog:

 

https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07Y89R72P/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_asin_title_o01_s00?ie=UTF8&psc=1

 

 

Nice

 

 




Please keep this GZ community vibrant by contributing in a constructive & respectful manner.

 

RZmask referral | with small

davidcole
5529 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2763280 19-Aug-2021 21:16
Send private message

natedog:

I actually ended up trialing one of these which is surprisingly good for background music with the existing ceiling speakers and a sub attached.


https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07Y89R72P/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_asin_title_o01_s00?ie=UTF8&psc=1


Now I just need to work out the easiest way to get some outdoor speakers installed tidily and wired back to the same media cupboard so they can play the same music outdoors. Any suggestions or Canterbury supplier recommendations encouraged!


I have to say - I agree with the above comments about using the ceiling speakers as surround sound.  They sound great for music but a little odd for TV. 



Does your new amp have a line out or monitor out? You could run a cheap 2 channel amp (tpa3116) for the outdoor speakers. That’s what I ended up doing





Previously known as psycik

OpenHAB: Gigabyte AMD A8 BrixOpenHAB with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Xiaomi Humidity and Temperature sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4 4k, ATV4, HDHomeRun Dual
Windows 10 Host Plex Server 3x3TB, 4x4TB using DriveBender, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Hyper-V Server with 1xW10, 2xUbuntu 20.04 LTS, Backblaze Backups, 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06

Huawei Launches Watch D in New Zealand
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:05

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.










RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 