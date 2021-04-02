I've got a Pioneer VSX-831 amp that keeps clicking every few minutes, and lately started shutting down altogether. When it shuts down the "power" led is off too, so it's going down completely.
Any thoughts on what's happening with it?
double check none of the speaker wire connections at the back of it or at the speaker end are touching and creating a short. (fell out etc)
it will power off if it detects a short.
dan:
And that's what it was. Thanks!
Strangely enough the occasional clicking hasn't stopped, but at least it doesn't shut off any more.