Need New AV Receiver - What do you think of Denon?
Giggle

46 posts

Geek


#284160 4-Apr-2021 16:58
Greetings,

 

Need to upgrade my Amp so I can get all the new sound formats. Currently have a RVX2600 (been into Yamaha for the last few).

 

I am looking at a Denon AVRX2700HBK.

 

Don't know anything about them, but they look good and cheaper than the Yamys. Seems it does everything I'm looking for and has space to grow with 8K going in (not that I'll need that any time soon as I only have DVD and 1080 BD...and a 4K TV).

 

I've been out of playing with this stuff for at least a decade - made more difficult by the fact I'm now a pensioner and brain fade is currently an issue. Change is difficult - especially with tech :(

 


Anyone know anything about these? And...anything I should know about these??

 

My fronts are Polk RT10s (it's a matching POLK 7.1 system).

 

Not really sure what I should be asking / looking for in a replacement, so I hope I get some insightful comments.

 

Many thanks in advance :)

 1 | 2
cshwone
893 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2686348 4-Apr-2021 17:16
That looks to be a really good receiver.

 

https://www.whathifi.com/au/reviews/denon-avr-x2700h

 

The only problem I would have is moving from the warmth and richness of the Yamaha sound so if at all possible I would try to audition it in your system

 

Alternatively the Yamaha RX-V6a looks to meet what you are after; the sound would be familiar; and it appears to be cheaper than the Denon.

Giggle

46 posts

Geek


  #2686365 4-Apr-2021 18:34
cshwone:

 

That looks to be a really good receiver.

 

https://www.whathifi.com/au/reviews/denon-avr-x2700h

 

The only problem I would have is moving from the warmth and richness of the Yamaha sound so if at all possible I would try to audition it in your system

 

Alternatively the Yamaha RX-V6a looks to meet what you are after; the sound would be familiar; and it appears to be cheaper than the Denon.

 

 

Not sure I can get and audition for the Denon. You're right about the warm sound of the Yamaha. That's all I've used for years, but I'm willing to try something new if need be.

 

I read that review before I came here. Made it sound like the bees knees, but I'm afraid I've lost touch. I want it to do Dolby Enhanced AC3 (whatever that is compared to the latest sound formats...is that atmos?). I don't know what all the latest sound formats are. All my BD's use stock AC3.

 


Didn't know about the RX-V6a -> Decided in my mind Yamaha would be too expensive and I wanted more for the money than a brand name. That does look nice though. Only 100 watts compared to my current 130watts...and 150W for the Denon.

 

So much to consider. Tech scares me now!

 

Thanks.

 

 

vexxxboy
3837 posts

Uber Geek


  #2686375 4-Apr-2021 18:51
i remember when i was looking to buy my  first serious Stereo 30 years ago , i looked at the Denon range but they were way out of my price range and they were considerd one of the best even then. Im not sure they have kept up with the Yamahas and the Marantz brands but they are still a good brand and worth the money.

 

 




Common sense is not as common as you think.



networkn
27458 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2686388 4-Apr-2021 19:18
I've had Marantz, Yamaha, Pioneer, and Denon Receivers over the years, but pretty much Yamaha for the past 10. I think it would take something special to get me from a Yamaha these days. 

 

It's a relatively competitive space feature wise in the top 5-6 brands, so it's a case of finding one that sounds like you like, with the odd brand specific feature, or extra inputs you might want, at a price you can live with. I don't think there are any truly bad choices.

Dingbatt
5787 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2686396 4-Apr-2021 19:45
After starting my HT journey with Pioneer (x2), I then went down-market and had a series of midrange Onkyos (great features but poor quality) and then back up the quality tree and now have a Marantz for my Atmos theatre.

 

The Marantz is from the same stable as Denon and uses pretty much the same UI and firmware. The UI is straight forward and intuitive, so I wouldn’t be overly concerned about having to learn new tech. It has a reasonably useful App for both Android and iOS (better than the Pioneer and Onkyo ones I have tried). I assume the Denon one would be of a similar standard if not identical.




"We've arranged a society based on science and technology, in which nobody understands anything about science technology. Carl Sagan 1996

Handle9
7666 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2686397 4-Apr-2021 19:53
networkn:

 

I've had Marantz, Yamaha, Pioneer, and Denon Receivers over the years, but pretty much Yamaha for the past 10. I think it would take something special to get me from a Yamaha these days. 

 

It's a relatively competitive space feature wise in the top 5-6 brands, so it's a case of finding one that sounds like you like, with the odd brand specific feature, or extra inputs you might want, at a price you can live with. I don't think there are any truly bad choices.

 

 

Yeah I agree. I had an Onkyo which lasted 8 or 9 years. Fugly terrible UI but worked pretty well. It died and I bought a Yamaha last year which I am very happy with. 

 

They are much of a muchness and all the major brands have similar models at similar pricepoints.

 

 

Handle9
7666 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2686406 4-Apr-2021 19:55
Giggle:

 

cshwone:

 

That looks to be a really good receiver.

 

https://www.whathifi.com/au/reviews/denon-avr-x2700h

 

The only problem I would have is moving from the warmth and richness of the Yamaha sound so if at all possible I would try to audition it in your system

 

Alternatively the Yamaha RX-V6a looks to meet what you are after; the sound would be familiar; and it appears to be cheaper than the Denon.

 

 

Not sure I can get and audition for the Denon. You're right about the warm sound of the Yamaha. That's all I've used for years, but I'm willing to try something new if need be.

 

I read that review before I came here. Made it sound like the bees knees, but I'm afraid I've lost touch. I want it to do Dolby Enhanced AC3 (whatever that is compared to the latest sound formats...is that atmos?). I don't know what all the latest sound formats are. All my BD's use stock AC3.

 


Didn't know about the RX-V6a -> Decided in my mind Yamaha would be too expensive and I wanted more for the money than a brand name. That does look nice though. Only 100 watts compared to my current 130watts...and 150W for the Denon.

 

So much to consider. Tech scares me now!

 

Thanks.

 

 

Polk RT10 is rated at 20-100W so you should be fine unless you routinely ring the proverbial off them.



Dunnersfella
4032 posts

Uber Geek


  #2686418 4-Apr-2021 20:47
Giggle:

 

I read that review before I came here. Made it sound like the bees knees, but I'm afraid I've lost touch. I want it to do Dolby Enhanced AC3 (whatever that is compared to the latest sound formats...is that atmos?). I don't know what all the latest sound formats are. All my BD's use stock AC3.

 


Didn't know about the RX-V6a -> Decided in my mind Yamaha would be too expensive and I wanted more for the money than a brand name. That does look nice though. Only 100 watts compared to my current 130watts...and 150W for the Denon.

 

 

 

 

 

 

So I'm going to start by commenting on power...

 

 

 

Your speakers will probably only be using 10-20 watts most of the time.

 

The Polk's are relatively efficient and only really need 'some driving' once you REALLY crank them.

 

And I mean at hearing loss levels...

 

 

 

When you're comparing the RXV6A and AVRX2700 power ratings you're not measuring the same numbers.

 

Basically, most companies put 'marketing numbers' on the front of their packaging / top of their blurbs, as it draws peoples eye and makes them think they're getting more than they are.

 

The RXV6A is 100W when driving 2 x speakers.

 

It's measured from 20Hz to 20kHz (the human hearing range) at 8ohms, with 0.06% THD (distortion).

 

 

 

The Denon is 95W when driving 2 x speakers.

 

It's measured from 20Hz to 20kHz (the human hearing range) at 8ohms, with 0.08% THD (distortion).

 

So, the Denon actually has slightly less power when measured in a way that most people deem to be 'correct' and has slightly more distortion.

 

HOWEVER, you'll never hear the power difference OR the distortion difference.

 

I've just brought this up to point out that companies put headline specs on their products to make people think they're getting more than they actually are..

 

 

 

For the record, to get 150W, the Denon was measured as such...

 

They measured it at 1kHz (1kHz is a very narrow part of the audio spectrum and obviously not covering our entire hearing range), at 6ohms (which will produce higher power ratings than when you measure at 8ohms) with 1% distortion... still probably not perceptible, but gear that's designed to offer 1% of its sound as distortion would be deemed absolutely hot trash!

 

And all this, the figure was derived when only driving one channel... if they had driven 2 x channels you'd have seen twice the distortion.

 

 

 

So yeah, the Denon is actually less powerful than the Yamaha when measuring apples with apples.

 

And yes, Yamaha also offers up inflated power specs... so it's up to the consumer to pick what is true and compare them.

 

 

 

 

afe66
2904 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2686470 4-Apr-2021 23:42
I've had the x3000 since it came out to replace a 20 year old amp rear prologic in mono and rca inputs...

Very happy with it. Planing on replacing with same upgraded model for multiple 4k inputs though.

Don't worry about 8k. Though it's far to far away.

Giggle

46 posts

Geek


  #2686552 5-Apr-2021 10:01
Thanks very muchly for all the fine comments.

 

@ Dunnersfella - I realised about the 95w power rating after reading a link I found somewhere. Thank you for your post here. It helped a lot.

 

I guess the question I should ask is...is 95Watts enough??

 

@ Handle9 - I've realised also that I got my speaker model numbers wrong. They are RTi10's as seen here. They are installed in cloth faced cabinets, so I haven't seen them in years.

 

I rarely crank the Polks up - in fact...I seem to be turning them sound down more and more. Some movies are really bad at blasting you out of the couch!!! My wife often puts her hands over her ears! Damn!

 

We only use the amp for movies / tv. Rarely do we listen to music nowadays. And...I never really change any of the settings. I found a sound output setting on the Yamy I liked and it's been set at that for as long as we've owned it :D.

 

I can accept the Denon will probably sound different than the Yamy. But...I'm also aware that after a couple of weeks I doubt I will even remember the sound of the Yamy. I'm not sure what the closest Yammy is to the Denon 2700 (Maybe the RXV1085 in price?). The Denon is currently $1889 at Harvey Norman - valid until the 7th April.

 

Is there any 2nd hand market for my Yammy? Still also have the previous model.

 

Many thanks

 

 

 

 

sleepy
307 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2686566 5-Apr-2021 10:15
I have gone Denon - Pioneer and a few weeks ago finally bought the Yamaha rx-a2a am loving the sound clean look and streaming music from Tidal 

 

 

 

Rapallo have it at $1699 at the moment

 

 

 

Good Luck

 

 

Giggle

46 posts

Geek


  #2686616 5-Apr-2021 12:23
sleepy:

 

I have gone Denon - Pioneer and a few weeks ago finally bought the Yamaha rx-a2a am loving the sound clean look and streaming music from Tidal 

 

Rapallo have it at $1699 at the moment

 

Good Luck

 

 

 

 

That looks nice. No component though, which the Denon has. Not sure I need it. Still have an old xbox and my dvd player - both use component. Denon also has two optical inputs (which I also use).

 

Question: Does THIS yammy stay muted when you switch AV's?

 

My RXV2600 doesn't - something I never found out until I'd already purchased it. I want it to stay muted instead of blasting me to kingdom come when I switch to another source.

Dunnersfella
4032 posts

Uber Geek


  #2686796 5-Apr-2021 18:56
Be aware, the component in's on the Denon aren't up-converting, so when you plug component in you will need to plug component cables out of the amp to your TV. If you want the feature where up-conversion from composite to HDMI occurs you'll need to be looking at the AVRX3700H from Denon or the RXV1085 / RXA1080 from Yamaha. Not sure where it starts in the Marantz range.

 

 

 

And honestly... if you still want a DVD player, a $90 Blu-ray player will connect via HDMI, offer better sound (lossless codecs are part of the Blu-ray spec) and picture plus it will play your old DVD's.

 

Unless you own the current DVD player solely for playing back out of region discs?

 

 

 

If your old XBox is only component... can I ask the last time you actually used it?

bendud
126 posts

Master Geek


  #2686860 5-Apr-2021 21:27
We run a Denon AVR2500, so a couple of model-years behind your pick. It has been very good; the on screen display stuff looks rubbish though (but can be avoided). The flimsy cardboard setup mic, like most receivers in this price range, I found fairly pointless.

 

The good news though is it does exactly what we want - i.e. connects to our TV and allow us to watch stuff from the AppleTV and Sky with good sound (including Atmos). Tannoy DC6 LCRs, DC4 rears, and Onkyo Atmos toppers (which are pretty rubbish, but probably better than nothing) plus a Q Acoustics 2050i Sub. Easy to set up and run (rarely need to use the remote) and even Mrs B is impressed.

 

With infinite resource I would probably buy an Anthem, but the Denons are highly regarded. 

 

b

 

 

Giggle

46 posts

Geek


  #2687298 6-Apr-2021 15:56
Been considering perhaps getting a budget mid-range amp is doing us a disservice long-term, and that perhaps we should just spent the extra money and get something better.

 

A Denon AVR-X3700HBK (while more) seems to perhaps be a better option. Currently this is about $2600, but what model Yammy should I look at if we step up? The RX-A1080 seems to be about a similar price but not sure it's a similar level. Yammy has so many receivers!

 

Getting somewhat lost as too the best way forward.

 

 

 

Edit: Should've read the above post by @Dunnersfella better. Seems the RXV1085 is about the same as the X3700 (maybe). The 3700 is a 9 channel though - so maybe some future proofing (if there is such a thing)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

