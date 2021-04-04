Greetings,

Looking at getting a new KodiTV box. I curretly have a Zotac Ion running xbmc Gotham (a really old version of KodiTV.)

I built it more than a decade ago and as per my thread on a new AMP - I haven't touched this stuff for a long time. The tech has changed drastically, and I'm somewhat uncertain what I should get. There are some very good reviews of this as both a KodiTV machine and a streamer. Seems it may have room to grow as well??

I know nothing about these boxes. I'm not a gamer at all - just want to play my collection via KodiTV and an unRaid server.

It would need to do audio passthrough I think and deinterlacing (which the Nvidia seems to do).

Does it allow you to remote in (Like using putty or WinSCP) to make mods to the software on it? If so, does that mean you can run custom Kodi skins?

I also saw several posts about Kodi being updated automatically and people losing their installs completely. Supposedly the underlying OS did this, but it seems you cannot turn off the update for individual apps? This could be a concern.

This box will also need to be able to access my unraid sever via Kodi. (I'm assuming because Kodi can now, that this box should be able to?)

What else should I know?

I know there are cheaper options, but all the ones I've looked at need extra attention for either further hardware, software, or both. And a Phd in tech!!

There is probably a lot I haven't thought of, so your comments will be much appreciated.

Many thanks in advance.