ForumsHome Theatre (including HTPC and EPG Collector)Raising a TV above a centre speaker without wall mounting?
grolschie






#284173 5-Apr-2021 14:39
Hi. With my current 50" LED I previously made a plinth for it to sit on so that my centre speaker doesn't block the view...much. My new TV has different feet and needs to be raised higher. Would something like this clear the top of a 178mm high centre speaker with a 65" TV mounted?

 

https://www.avsupply.co.nz/shop/Residential+TV+Mounts/Specialty/Perlesmith/PSTVS02.html

 

or

 

https://www.avsupply.co.nz/shop/Residential+TV+Mounts/Specialty/Perlesmith/PSTVS01.html

 

or something better? Thanks in advance.

 

 

gbwelly






  #2686712 5-Apr-2021 15:54
Really, you'll need to take a look behind your TV and find out how far up the lower two vesa screw holes are on the back. The second one with the legs makes the telly look like it either has rickets, or it fancies itself as a gun slinger.

 

I have no qualms about taking the hacksaw to bits that are hidden, you could always just chop off the lower portion from the 2 vertical mounting brackets so they don't protrude below the TV on the PSTVS02.
I see the PSTVS04 actually has much more useful diagrams including measurements, might be a start.







grolschie






  #2686728 5-Apr-2021 16:41
Thank you for that. 

Batman








  #2686815 5-Apr-2021 20:12
i just put my speaker behind the tv. just realized it could well be a "there, i fixed it" chapter!




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.



grolschie






  #2686816 5-Apr-2021 20:23
Thanks. Do all the voices sound like they have mouths full of cotton wool? 😜

Batman








  #2686819 5-Apr-2021 20:35
Nope. I think the very high treble is missing a bit but I'm not actually sure. I tried pointing it in all directions too and can't tell any difference.

Obviously unobstructed is best but, there, I fixed it and I can't tell.




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

grolschie






  #2686840 5-Apr-2021 20:41
Brilliant! Thanks. 😆

RockCartel





  #2686849 5-Apr-2021 21:00
I have the center speaker above the TV. IMHO it sounds beter up there.

 

I have a home built 'stand' like this one but installed upside down then a wood shelf resting on the feet and the speaker on this https://www.avsupply.co.nz/shop/Residential+TV+Mounts/Specialty/Perlesmith/PSTVS01.html

 

 

 

 



grolschie






  #2686857 5-Apr-2021 21:22
That's another option. Thank you.

Hammerer






  #2686878 5-Apr-2021 22:40
We find that the centre speaker - and even L & R speakers if you don't need more separation - works well just above the TV.

 

We have a wooden bar across the top of the TV so the speaker cones just clear the top of the TV. The bar is held in place by the two brackets that attach the TV to the wall mount. It's cheap to get such wall mounts and use the vertical bars. You can get them second-hand and can use one that is rated for a smaller TV because you won't actually be wall mounting it.

