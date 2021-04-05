Hi. With my current 50" LED I previously made a plinth for it to sit on so that my centre speaker doesn't block the view...much. My new TV has different feet and needs to be raised higher. Would something like this clear the top of a 178mm high centre speaker with a 65" TV mounted?
https://www.avsupply.co.nz/shop/Residential+TV+Mounts/Specialty/Perlesmith/PSTVS02.html
or
https://www.avsupply.co.nz/shop/Residential+TV+Mounts/Specialty/Perlesmith/PSTVS01.html
or something better? Thanks in advance.