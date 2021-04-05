Really, you'll need to take a look behind your TV and find out how far up the lower two vesa screw holes are on the back. The second one with the legs makes the telly look like it either has rickets, or it fancies itself as a gun slinger.

I have no qualms about taking the hacksaw to bits that are hidden, you could always just chop off the lower portion from the 2 vertical mounting brackets so they don't protrude below the TV on the PSTVS02.

I see the PSTVS04 actually has much more useful diagrams including measurements, might be a start.