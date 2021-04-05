Hey all.



I'm trying to save my parents a lot of money by finally convincing them to dump Sky in favour of streaming, now they're about to get fibre in their country town.



I like the Apple TV for how well it works and it having the two big NZ TV network apps. But of course, it has an awful remote. The worst set top box remote I've ever had. Bad UI, bad design, and fragile too (which is a worry, cause my stepdad drops stuff a lot).



Now the terrible remote isn't a big deal for me and my own Apple TV, as I'm a geek willing to learn and deal with poor UIs. But my parents are another story entirely. They still struggle with their Sky remote for anything but changing channels.



So...are there any other decent options for streaming local channels, Netflix, and with a decent remote?



