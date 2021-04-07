Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Can someone please recommend a TV for the bedroom under $1,000 for an elderly person.
lancedefrance

#284207 7-Apr-2021 11:57
As per the title, need a new TV under $1,000 budget for the bedroom please. Size is negotiable somewhere between 40 and 50 inches please. The TV would get plugged into the wall where there is a TV outlet (dont ask me what it is) that gets signal from the sky decoder in the living room. I dont think there is a netflix streaming requirement or anything like that however it would be good to future proof in case this changes for the future. 

 

The person would mostly be watching TV 1, and may occasionally plug in a laptop (assume via HDMI) to either watch youtube or something similar.  

 

 

 

I would appreciate some recommendations please.
 

jonathan18
  #2687851 7-Apr-2021 12:41
Most TVs these days have built in apps for YouTube etc, and I’d suggest using these will be much easier to use and less hassle than plugging in a laptop.

 

One thing to factor in is the user interface - I’d suggest it may well be checking before buying whether the owner likes/can easily navigate the UI of a specific TV before buying. Eg, even cheap can run Android, but it may or may not be good for them.

 

Personally, I’d suggest these kind of factors are sometimes more important in these kinds of situations than the PQ itself (though audio quality could well be a factor if hearing is an issue.)

nztim
  #2687853 7-Apr-2021 12:56
even your cheap $300 warehouse tv can now connect to wifi and stream aps (eg TVNZ etc)

 

 




lancedefrance

  #2687967 7-Apr-2021 17:25
Alright thanks for the replies, the user is elderly and I think they would just use the remote control to turn it on/off change channels and change volume. Any particular TV that has a good price that comes with a VA panel (I am assuming OLED is out of the question under 1K). At least they would have good viewing angle. Thoughts? 

 

 

 

Thanks for the feedback. 



networkn
  #2687972 7-Apr-2021 17:33
There are a lot of good TV's under a grand that would meet your requirements. Ultimately, it's probably a matter of them going in and taking a look? If that's an option? That way they can look at the menus and controls and decide for themselves. 43" is a good size, and Samsung and Sony both make good TV's including android ones for that price, with great picture.  Ultimately no matter what they buy, most TV's have a reasonable interface and practice will have them sorted quickly. 

 

 

 

 

ghettomaster
  #2687977 7-Apr-2021 17:45
I’d second what has been said about finding an interface that works. You mentioned they already plug in their laptop so it would be nice to get away from that.

Also, don’t discount the idea of spending less on the panel and getting an Apple TV. They are easy to use and very reliable. Ease of use is what you’re shooting for over best picture / sound, so long as picture and sound are adequate.

lancedefrance

  #2687978 7-Apr-2021 17:46
cool thanks

I had a quick look at JB, will take them there to have a look
any preference between these three units?

https://www.jbhifi.co.nz/sony/sony-x7000g-49-4k-ultra-hd-hdr-smart-tv/378014/

 

 

 

https://www.jbhifi.co.nz/sony/sony-x8000h-43-4k-ultra-hd-android-led-tv/377997/

 

 

 

https://www.jbhifi.co.nz/samsung/samsung-tu8500-43-crystal-uhd-4k-smart-tv/377648/

 

 

 

which one should I choose? better performance/picture quality? durability and build quality? 

Eva888
  #2687983 7-Apr-2021 18:01
Samsung have an 0800 number on the back of the tv to call. Perfect for an older person because they can call it and Samsung will remotely adjust any problems. They are very helpful. Once it’s initially set up, the smart hub is very easy to use.



Spyware
  #2687992 7-Apr-2021 18:35
lancedefrance:

 

cool thanks

 

which one should I choose? better performance/picture quality? durability and build quality? 

 

 

Outlet on the wall maybe RF modulated analog, so picture quality may be of little significance.




Stu1
  #2687993 7-Apr-2021 18:36
Panosonic is good as well easy remote to use 

lancedefrance

  #2688056 7-Apr-2021 21:21
funny you should say panasonic as I was considering this unit before I even posted here. but its an IPS panel I think which puts me off a little bit. I like the point about easy to use remote. 

 

 

 

https://www.heathcotes.co.nz/products/th-50hx700z-panasonic-50-inch-4k-led

 

 

timmmay
  #2688084 8-Apr-2021 07:04
I have two Samsung LCD TVs, one about ten years old one about six years old, I'm happy with them. The "smart" features stopped working a couple of years after I got them, but I suspect platforms are more mature these days. I would buy Samsung TVs again.

 

I wouldn't buy Panasonic as my impression of them after limited exposure to the brand and no exposure to their TVs is they're a jack of all trades and master of none. I have a microwave and ducted heating system made by Panasonic and while both largely do the job they aren't very flexible and I'm getting rid of both of them as soon as practical. I'll never buy another Panasonic product without extensive research and if there's no other good option. This is possibly not a fair assessment of their wide range of products but I've had enough of the brand.

cshwone
  #2688085 8-Apr-2021 07:10
Personal taste really! I have a Panasonic Heat Pump, Microwave, Smart LED TV  and non-smart Plasma which is now 13 years old. All work perfectly.

Stu1
  #2688275 8-Apr-2021 11:34
lancedefrance:

funny you should say panasonic as I was considering this unit before I even posted here. but its an IPS panel I think which puts me off a little bit. I like the point about easy to use remote. 


 


https://www.heathcotes.co.nz/products/th-50hx700z-panasonic-50-inch-4k-led


 



My mums rest home is full of them lol. We have a 2011 42 inch panny picture is still great only issue has been one of the hdmi ports but still works great in the garage

fe31nz
  #2689646 8-Apr-2021 23:20
+1 for Panasonic heat pumps - our Panasonic is much better to use than our Mitsubishi Electric ones.

