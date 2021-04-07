lancedefrance:

As per the title, need a new TV under $1,000 budget for the bedroom please. Size is negotiable somewhere between 40 and 50 inches please. The TV would get plugged into the wall where there is a TV outlet (dont ask me what it is) that gets signal from the sky decoder in the living room. I dont think there is a netflix streaming requirement or anything like that however it would be good to future proof in case this changes for the future.

The person would mostly be watching TV 1, and may occasionally plug in a laptop (assume via HDMI) to either watch youtube or something similar.

I would appreciate some recommendations please.

