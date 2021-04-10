Rikkitic: What is the quickest and easiest way to convert NTSC to PAL? I have an old Panasonic DVR with a recording I want to keep. The only way to get it off the DVR is to burn it to a DVD. I did that but couldn’t join the VOB files it made. When I checked them, I discovered that the first one is NTSC 352x240 while the others are all PAL 702x576. I don’t know how this is even possible. It is one recording, made from one source, copied in one action to DVD with the recorder set to PAL. Why the devil would it copy the first segment as NTSC and the rest as PAL? Anyway, how can I convert this without major investment?

What are you using to check the format?

The DVD spec doesn't even allow mixed PAL/NTSC disks, let alone mixed streams. It sounds like it may be a case of the steam being misidentified and possibly corrupt in some way.