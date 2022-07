I just happen to have started looking for a new Harmony Remote. I've had plenty over the years and not all have been good after a few years use.

My primary remote is the 'Logitech Harmony Smart Control' which I have had for 5 years and looks very similar to the 'Companion' on the Logitech NZ website. My other remaining remote is the 525 which cannot control a FireTV, plus it uses the old desktop software which I think appears to be virtually unusable when I loaded it back onto my PC yesterday. Very, very slow and at times wasn't sure whether it had frozen.

The present remote doesn't have a screen and I don't really want to use my mobile phone just to control the TV etc. but decided a long time ago, I like the screen as there is no Help functionality on the remote itself (in case it gets confused switching devices on [or I do]).

I was very disappointed to see that the NZ web site only has 3 remotes and only the Elite has a screen (but the price puts me off).

So I can risk purchasing a Harmony knowing they are stopping production (and potentially support a few years down the track) or buy another brand.

Anyone recommend another brand/model?