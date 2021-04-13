I've decided to have a go at projection mapping onto my house this Christmas season (something along these lines). I work with motion graphics professionally so am very comfortable with creating the animations for it, but I'm trying to research which projector to buy and it's always good to have a recommendation for something available locally.

I know I'll be battling the fact it gets dark later here, but I live in an area known for its decorated houses at Christmas and people are always wandering around late to see everything lit up, so I figured why not join in with something a bit different.

Would love to hear from anyone that has any experience with buying the right gear for this in NZ.

Cheers!