Home Theatre (including HTPC and EPG Collector)Long shot - anyone here into projection mapping?
#284310 13-Apr-2021 10:10
I've decided to have a go at projection mapping onto my house this Christmas season (something along these lines). I work with motion graphics professionally so am very comfortable with creating the animations for it, but I'm trying to research which projector to buy and it's always good to have a recommendation for something available locally.

 

I know I'll be battling the fact it gets dark later here, but I live in an area known for its decorated houses at Christmas and people are always wandering around late to see everything lit up, so I figured why not join in with something a bit different.

 

Would love to hear from anyone that has any experience with buying the right gear for this in NZ.

 

Cheers!

 

 

  #2692169 13-Apr-2021 17:13
I don't do projection mapping but I am an extreme Christmas light nerd with addressable pixels!

 

 

 

I came from the Christmas forum auschristmaslighting.com . Most people are synchronised with pixels and LED panels (Like advertisement screens).

 

There is projection being used commonly, but this is just using a projector as a screen.

 

 

 

I haven't seen a house projection mapped for a long time on there or the Facebook groups.

 

One member on the forum has done mapping but that was years ago. His video from a mini expo is available.

