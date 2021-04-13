My Sony 65x9000E started playing up yesterday. I bought it Dec 2017 so its 3 1/2 yrs old.

In the middle of Sunday night it switched itself back on. I thought my wife had left it on so didnt think anything of it.

Got home last night and it wasn't switching on properly. It kept starting up on the apple TV input but wouldn't show a picture. Changing to another input was very laggy and again the picture ( eg sky programme) would pop up on the screen then disappear. The input type in the top corner still showed on the screen though.

Did the unplug / power restart without success.

Tried to factory reset. There are 3 ways to do this.

1. Via home menu > settings> factory reset. Hitting home menu I got a blank screen. I think the tv thinks the home menu is shown as when i pressed action menu on the remote a note pops up to say unvailable while home menu.

2. Via help menu. I ran all the diagnostics links first. All passed. To get to the factory reset you need to enter via an online link. The tv jumped out of this each time i tried.

3. Via buttons on back of tv. Tried both holding down all 3 buttons and just 2 buttons on the back while powering up. The front led is meant to turn green. No success after trying numerous times.

Other things I have tried.

Deleted some apps and added a usb stick to the storage in case the memory was full.

Removed all HDMI cables.

I have called Sony and they are going to organise a repair man in the next few days but wondering if anyone has any alternative suggestions to reset it or recommend any TV specialists.

It is only 3 1/2 years so would expect it to last longer than this. My old panasonic 50inch plasma is still going strong.