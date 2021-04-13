Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Sony TV 65X9000E troubleshooting. Wont factory reset
mortonman

203 posts

Master Geek


#284311 13-Apr-2021 11:12
My Sony 65x9000E started playing up yesterday. I bought it Dec 2017 so its 3 1/2 yrs old. 

 

In the middle of Sunday night it switched itself back on. I thought my wife had left it on so didnt think anything of it. 

 

Got home last night and it wasn't switching on properly. It kept starting up on the apple TV input but wouldn't show a picture. Changing to another input was very laggy and again the picture ( eg sky programme) would pop up on the screen then disappear. The input type in the top corner still showed on the screen though. 

 

Did the unplug / power restart without success. 

 

Tried to factory reset. There are 3 ways to do this. 

 

1. Via home menu > settings> factory reset. Hitting home menu I got a blank screen. I think the tv thinks the home menu is shown as when i pressed action menu on the remote a note pops up to say unvailable while home menu. 

 

2. Via help menu. I ran all the diagnostics links first. All passed. To get to the factory reset you need to enter via an online link. The tv jumped out of this each time i tried. 

 

3. Via buttons on back of tv. Tried both holding down all 3 buttons and just 2 buttons on the back while powering up. The front led is meant to turn green. No success after trying numerous times. 

 

Other things I have tried. 

 

Deleted some apps and added a usb stick to the storage in case the memory was full. 

 

Removed all HDMI cables. 

 

 

 

I have called Sony and they are going to organise a repair man in the next few days but wondering if anyone has any alternative suggestions to reset it or recommend any TV specialists. 

 

It is only 3 1/2 years so would expect it to last longer than this. My old panasonic 50inch plasma is still going strong. 

 

 

 

 

Quinny
754 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2691946 13-Apr-2021 11:21
The self turn-on was a known issue a few years back. Sounds like it will need to go away. Mine was replaced by Harvey Norman (3 sets of repairs over several months - my screen rolling issue kept coming back) but sadly I ended up having to change to Panny. Still miss the Sony tbh. Just make sure you get the details of the repair people and can call to check progress. 

mortonman

203 posts

Master Geek


  #2691954 13-Apr-2021 11:43
I have only spoken with the Sony help desk. Should I go through Harvey Norman instead or at least let them know?

 

 

 

 

Quinny
754 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2691971 13-Apr-2021 12:14
I was Sony at first then when happened 2 more times Harvey Norman. It was an $8k OLED so I had their attention. I was refunded in full. I would at least let them know that Sony are meant to be coming out. 



Radiotron
148 posts

Master Geek


  #2692908 14-Apr-2021 20:56
Re possibly warranty support via CGA, your first call should be to the retailer, they sold it to you. 

 

And the fault, probably the processor board has failed. See what the retailer says  - very likely likely they'll point you back at Sony and their 0800. At 3.5 years old, they'll try for only only covering the part/s, push them, you may get lucky and get a warranty repair (long shot). 

 

Little point in finding an independent repairer, they won't have access to parts, and likely won't be able to program the replacement board with electronic serial number et al. 

