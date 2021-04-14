Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Theatre (including HTPC and EPG Collector)Sonos Arc or Samsung Q950T or something else?
CrashAndBurn

607 posts

Ultimate Geek


#284329 14-Apr-2021 09:28
Send private message

Currently looking to upgrade and narrowed it down to Sonos Arc and Samsung Q950T. Given they are pretty much in the same price range, any feedback from GZ? Or I am better off going for something cheaper like the Sony HT-G700? As much as I would like to go full HT setup I am limited by the space plus living in an apartment would not allow me to fully enjoy it. The main priority is to at least experience Atmos when watching movies. The current ceiling height is about 8 ft and is flat and reviews suggest this is ideal.

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
rogercruse
605 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2692485 14-Apr-2021 10:02
Send private message

Personally, we would picked Sonos. 

 

 

 

In fact, when we made the same source about eight years ago, we picked Sonos as we wanted to grow our investment and install further speakers around the house.  We now have Sonos speakers in the kitchen, the bathrooms and in the garage. We did have a Samsung Home Theatre solution but this was scrapped after we discovered that the BlueRay player had died and we hadn't noticed for about a year!   

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Shop Mighty Ape for electronics, games, computers books and more.
gehenna
7360 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2692494 14-Apr-2021 10:20
Send private message

I love my Arc + Sub + 2 OneSL's.  Epic quality sound and all the other features that go along with having Sonos.  Only issue for me is no DTS support, but DD and Atmos/eAC3/TrueHD is fantastic.

CrashAndBurn

607 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2692498 14-Apr-2021 10:32
Send private message

gehenna:

 

I love my Arc + Sub + 2 OneSL's.  Epic quality sound and all the other features that go along with having Sonos.  Only issue for me is no DTS support, but DD and Atmos/eAC3/TrueHD is fantastic.

 

 

I wonder if the immersion is dramatically reduced without the Sub and One SL's? Just trying to compare it with the Sammy at the same price point.



Stu

Stu
Hammered
6584 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2692515 14-Apr-2021 11:00
Send private message

We purchased the (older model) Q90R last year, since I was unable to retrofit full wiring for decent surround sound. It's great for our small-ish 'formal lounge'. Fills the room with full and clear sound, even at low volume. The ATMOS quality is certainly adequate.




It’s not that I’m agoraphobic, it’s just not safe to go out anymore.

 

Keep calm, and carry on posting.

 

Referral Links: Sharesies Backblaze 

 

 

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
6345 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2692517 14-Apr-2021 11:05
Send private message

gehenna:

 

I love my Arc + Sub + 2 OneSL's.  Epic quality sound and all the other features that go along with having Sonos.  Only issue for me is no DTS support, but DD and Atmos/eAC3/TrueHD is fantastic.

 

 

Same setup, same love.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

Dunnersfella
4032 posts

Uber Geek


  #2692634 14-Apr-2021 13:19
Send private message

While I woudn't personally own either...

 

I would definitely recommend Sonos for their engineering / build quality over the cloth covered Samsung offering.

 

The ARC will actually receive updates for a long time (important when ARC / eARC are involved as HDMI CEC updates on connected products can ruin a normally stable connection). Samsung have a track record of walking away from their sound bars after 12 months... just look at their recent runs of flagship bars where all the issues were 'fixed' by releasing a completely new model rather than sort out existing customers.

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
6345 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2706838 13-May-2021 08:37
Send private message

The latest Sonos system software upgrade adds a Dolby Atmos audio height adjustment setting to its Arc soundbar:

 

https://www.engadget.com/sonos-arc-dolby-atmos-height-channel-update-184557971.html

 

 

 

 




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.



frankv
5088 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2706839 13-May-2021 08:43
Send private message

I'd suggest getting the same brand as your TV, if possible. We have small interoperability issues between Panasonic TV & LG soundbar.

 

 

Dunnersfella
4032 posts

Uber Geek


  #2707241 13-May-2021 23:34
Send private message

eracode:

 

The latest Sonos system software upgrade adds a Dolby Atmos audio height adjustment setting to its Arc soundbar:

 

https://www.engadget.com/sonos-arc-dolby-atmos-height-channel-update-184557971.html

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

To be honest, that's not really an update, it should be a mandatory inclusion from the get go...

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
6345 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2707298 14-May-2021 03:47
Send private message

Dunnersfella:

 

eracode:

 

The latest Sonos system software update adds a Dolby Atmos audio height adjustment setting to its Arc soundbar:

 

https://www.engadget.com/sonos-arc-dolby-atmos-height-channel-update-184557971.html

 

 

To be honest, that's not really an update, it should be a mandatory inclusion from the get go...

 

 

To be honest, that’s just your opinion as a known Sonos-hater and was fully expected. It’s an update whether you like it or not.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

Dunnersfella
4032 posts

Uber Geek


  #2707754 15-May-2021 01:07
Send private message

Please define 'known Sonos-hater'?

 

Did you read my first post in this thread where I actually recommended the ARC over the Samsung?

 

 

 

 

 

For the record, my opinion stands.

 

I would not purchase either.

BuzzLightyear
377 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2707764 15-May-2021 07:54
Send private message

Purchased one of these three weeks ago on special for $1000 from HN. Have an LG CX with a Sonos beam was looking for Atmos and Sonos Arc but the beam had some compatibility issues and the Arc is quite chunky. Really happy with the LG sound bar purchase.

https://www.harveynorman.co.nz/tv-and-audio/audio/blu-ray-and-home-theatre/sound-bars/lg-5.1.2-channel-dolby-atmos-soundbar-wireless-subwoofer.html

Stu

Stu
Hammered
6584 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2708046 15-May-2021 21:05
Send private message

I've hidden a couple of unnecessary posts. Please keep it civilised.




It’s not that I’m agoraphobic, it’s just not safe to go out anymore.

 

Keep calm, and carry on posting.

 

Referral Links: Sharesies Backblaze 

 

 

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
6345 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2708138 16-May-2021 07:28
Send private message

Dunnersfella:

 

Please define 'known Sonos-hater'?

 

Did you read my first post in this thread where I actually recommended the ARC over the Samsung?

 

For the record, my opinion stands.

 

I would not purchase either.

 

 

Fair enough - perhaps I could have said 'frequent Sonos-detractor'. It's just that some of us don't want a HT made up of a roomful of Monitor or B&W speakers (been there, done that) but we don't come on here and dis the speakers or the concept. 




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

SomePostman
120 posts

Master Geek


  #2738067 2-Jul-2021 19:34
Send private message

I'm trying to make a similar decision and was looking for an answer to the question of the samsung setup vs just the Sonos Arc on its own. Given the Samsung HW-Q950T is currently $1325 at JB Hifi and the Sonos Arc is $1600 by itself, it's hardly fair to compare it to a $3000 Sonos setup that also includes a sub and two surrounds.

 

If it was just one or the other...?

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Marvel Snap Launches as an Action Collectible Card Game
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:46

Jabra Talk 65 Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:31

Huawei Watch D Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:26

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06

Huawei Launches Watch D in New Zealand
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:05

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

GitHub Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Secure VPN



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 