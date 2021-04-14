CrashAndBurn

Currently looking to upgrade and narrowed it down to Sonos Arc and Samsung Q950T. Given they are pretty much in the same price range, any feedback from GZ? Or I am better off going for something cheaper like the Sony HT-G700? As much as I would like to go full HT setup I am limited by the space plus living in an apartment would not allow me to fully enjoy it. The main priority is to at least experience Atmos when watching movies. The current ceiling height is about 8 ft and is flat and reviews suggest this is ideal.