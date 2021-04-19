One night recently our LG C8 was showing the fireworks screensaver and I forgot to turn the TV off when I went to bed. In the morning the screensaver was still running.

I thought these TVs had an auto-off setting but I can't find one - i.e. TV to go off if there's no input activity on the TV over a set length of time. I searched and found several videos on YouTube showing a C8 with an auto-off option (with a choice of times for the off) under the Eco Mode setting - but ours doesn't have that option. Our C9 is the same. I'm wondering whether this option was deleted in a recent OS update. I've searched for this too but not come up with anything.

Interested to hear if anyone has knowledge or thoughts on this.