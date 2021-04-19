Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
LG WebOS no longer has 'auto off' option on TVs?
One night recently our LG C8 was showing the fireworks screensaver and I forgot to turn the TV off when I went to bed. In the morning the screensaver was still running.

 

I thought these TVs had an auto-off setting but I can't find one - i.e. TV to go off if there's no input activity on the TV over a set length of time. I searched and found several videos on YouTube showing a C8 with an auto-off option (with a choice of times for the off) under the Eco Mode setting - but ours doesn't have that option. Our C9 is the same. I'm wondering whether this option was deleted in a recent OS update. I've searched for this too but not come up with anything.

 

Interested to hear if anyone has knowledge or thoughts on this.




I have a LG 55UK6700PVD TV. To activate auto power off, I have to go to general > timers > 2 hours auto power off.

 

My tv was on (I have automatic updates turned off):
- Software version: 05.30.10
- webOS TV Version: 4.3.0-9703 (goldilocks-goobang)

 

Now I'm on:
- Software version: 05.40.09
- webOS TV Version: 4.4.0-9 (goldilocks-gorce)

 

= no difference in settings layout.

 

Image of my 'Timers' menu

 

Image of my 'General' menu

The ‘auto power off’ I’m referring to, and that has disappeared, would turn the TV off after 2/4/6/8 hours of inactivity - if you had manually turned the TV on to start that viewing session. It was part of the Eco Mode settings.

 

The auto off you’re describing is a different setting and only works if the TV was initially turned on automatically by an inbuilt timer. This is quite a different thing. I never use a timer to turn my TVs on - and that means they now never turn themselves off automatically. 

Up until earlier this year these TVs had both types of auto off - one in Eco Mode and another in Timers. Now they only have the latter one. I would guess that in 99.9% of viewing sessions, the TV has been manually turned on. The loss of this setting means that LG TVs will now almost never be turned off automatically.

 

I found this short video that shows the now-missing setting:

 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AilhWKUopCU

 

 




eracode:

 

The ‘auto power off’ I’m referring to, and that has disappeared, would turn the TV off after 2/4/6/8 hours of inactivity - if you had manually turned the TV on to start that viewing session. It was part of the Eco Mode settings.

 

The auto off you’re describing is a different setting and only works if the TV was initially turned on automatically by an inbuilt timer. This is quite a different thing. I never use a timer to turn my TVs on - and that means they now never turn themselves off automatically. 

Up until earlier this year these TVs had both types of auto off - one in Eco Mode and another in Timers. Now they only have the latter one. I would guess that in 99.9% of viewing sessions, the TV has been manually turned on. The loss of this setting means that LG TVs will now almost never be turned off automatically.

 

I found this short video that shows the now-missing setting:

 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AilhWKUopCU

 

 

 

 

Just updated mine today which it asked me to.

 

I had a look around but indeed you are correct I cannot see anything either.

 

Perhaps put a question up on , I am sure somebody may know something there 
https://www.avforums.com/forums/lg-tvs-forum.91/




I took this up on-line with LG Support and ended up having a couple of long phone conversations with them. They appeared interested and gave me a Case No but that was months ago - never heard back and I haven’t chased them.

 

I know that the now-missing manual Auto Power Off setting would give you a prompt, while you were watching, if there was no input for the prescribed time. Many people would be confused by this - I know I was initially. Then the TV would turn off if you didn’t respond. Maybe they had more complaints about that, than complaints like mine about the deletion of the setting.

 

Whatever their logic, it makes a mockery of their stated dedication to ‘Eco’ considerations because now their TVs will almost never auto power off. Eg, like me, if your TV has gone onto the almost-black and almost unnoticeable screensaver and you head off to bed without realising that, when you get up in the morning the screensaver is still running.




Strange that LG doesnt have it. My Panasonic GZ has auto standby so if there is no signal it will turn off after x hours.




JPNZ:

 

Strange that LG doesnt have it. My Panasonic GZ has auto standby so if there is no signal it will turn off after x hours.

 

 

As I’ve said: Used to, doesn’t now - but not ‘no signal’ rather ‘no user input’.




I am all for the software update's but please easily tell us what the hell the change log is the update I did today I would have no idea what the hell got changed.

 

Gone to 5.40.9




