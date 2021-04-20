Whats the purpose of such set up? A perm set up? Or just temporary?

You could look at using a mixer with a couple of Bluetooth transmitters as a work around?

Audio Source > Source Output feeds mixer > mixer outputs feed speakers via cable or BT transmitters.

Most mixers have both a "Main Out", "Phones/Monitor Out" and usually a "Line Out".

- you could use both "Main" and "Phones/Monitor" to feed both speakers? (and use seperate bluetooth transmitters on each output)?

- Downside here is both transmitters might have slightly different processing speeds causing havoc with parametric timing!

Maybe this isnt a workaround after all......

https://www.rockshop.co.nz/shop/live-production/mixers/mackie-mix5-5-channel-compact-mixer-1-mic-line-input-2-stereo-inputs-coming-soon.html