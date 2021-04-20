Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Play music to two different bluetooth speakers
t0ny

344 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#284411 20-Apr-2021 17:56
Send private message

Hi, I have two random bluetooth speakers. Is it possible to play audio on both of them using a single source. I don't have Samsung phone

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74104 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2695433 20-Apr-2021 20:05
Send private message

Bluetooth stacks usually offer only audio output at a time. Some Bluetooth speakers can link to each other to play in sync but this usually requires both speakers from the same manufacturer/model.




t0ny

344 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2695436 20-Apr-2021 20:15
Send private message

I was hoping there would be some sort of device which could pair with multiple blue tooth devices and then stream to all devices while using a single audio source.

richms
25247 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2695440 20-Apr-2021 20:28
Send private message

One of my bluetooth audio senders can send to 2 at once, but as soon as a second is paired it reverts back to SBC quality so is pretty bad. Also pairing senders and speakers/headphones is always a pain since neither of them really has a user interface to choose the device and mine would always just start to send to the stupid LG soundbar in the next room instead of my headphones because LG think that being always available and in pairing mode is a good idea.




Richard rich.ms



Goosey
2194 posts

Uber Geek


  #2695579 21-Apr-2021 06:39
Send private message

Whats the purpose of such set up? A perm set up? Or just temporary?

 

You could look at using a mixer with a couple of Bluetooth transmitters as a work around?

 

Audio Source > Source Output feeds mixer > mixer outputs feed speakers via cable or BT transmitters.

 

Most mixers have both a "Main Out", "Phones/Monitor Out" and usually a "Line Out".

 

- you could use both "Main" and "Phones/Monitor" to feed both speakers? (and use seperate bluetooth transmitters on each output)?

 

- Downside here is both transmitters might have slightly different processing speeds causing havoc with parametric timing! 

 

 

 

Maybe this isnt a workaround after all......

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.rockshop.co.nz/shop/live-production/mixers/mackie-mix5-5-channel-compact-mixer-1-mic-line-input-2-stereo-inputs-coming-soon.html

t0ny

344 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2696202 21-Apr-2021 17:26
Send private message

Goosey, your idea worked. I got two BT transmitters, paired with the speakers and then wired them up to the output of the mixer. I used the main output to drive both the BT transmitters as the headphones were not eq'd in my mixer hence the audio sounded too different.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74104 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2696203 21-Apr-2021 17:31
Send private message

So did end up buying the two Bluetooth transmitters and the Mixer? How much did it all cost you at the end?




t0ny

344 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2696212 21-Apr-2021 18:02
Send private message

Already had a mixer so the two transmitters cost me 120 and I needed cables to split the left and right channels which was 28. 148 all up.



Goosey
2194 posts

Uber Geek


  #2696222 21-Apr-2021 18:31
Send private message

Good news!
just be careful not to overdrive....as suspect the impedance level of the mixer output isn’t what the input of the Bluetooth devices are expecting.

 

checkout the bit transmitter specs to see what impedance their inputs accept and then see what your mixer is outputting.

 

a lot of people call this ‘high and low level’.

 

if too high then you care going to get a distortion effect.

 

 

 

 

