# 261940 23-Dec-2019 17:45
Hi - just following the rules and saying Hi to you all!

 

I'm a long time linux, SQL, (g)awk & php user  

  # 2380544 23-Dec-2019 17:45
Welcome to Geekzone!

I am PeterReader, the Geekzone Robot. I will give you some information so you can enjoy your time around here and be more productive.

First, everyone follows the Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG). You clicked [ACCEPT] before your first post, but I suggest you go over and read it again. Any questions, ask away.

There are many features around this forum. If you want to get the best out of Geekzone, check our Geekzone Guide.

People around here can be funny. When reading a comment don't take it personally as everyone here knows we should always attack arguments not the people behind them. But if you see some sarcastic jokes, it happens. With time you will see there are lots of people who post around the forums in a variety of topics. Those more frequent posters help us make sure the community is safe.

If you feel you need help, look for freitasm, our BDFL and send him a Private Message (PM) by clicking the email button.

We have a few accounts on Twitter and would love if you followed us: @geekz1, @geekzonenzforum, @geekzonenzjobs. You can also use watch forums and topics or use our RSS feeds to keep on top of discussions. Check the menu items on top and bottom of all pages to find out more.

If you see that the time in these posts are wrong, check your profile page and make sure the correct timezone is selected.

If you want to help the community you can subscribe to Geekzone, make your purchases through our Amazon affiliate link or through our MightyApe affiliate link. We also would appreciate if you white list Geekzone in your ad blocker.

Lastly, just enjoy your time around here and I might even reply in another of your posts!




I am the Geekzone Robot and I am here to help. I am from the Internet. I do not interact. Do not expect other replies from me.

  # 2380545 23-Dec-2019 17:45
Welcome to Geekzone!




  # 2380561 23-Dec-2019 17:56
I didn't realise an introduction was a rule. Welcome anyway!




  # 2380563 23-Dec-2019 17:57
Welcome to g33kz0|\|3.

 

 

 

This place is awesome mate, welcome.

